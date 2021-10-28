Arjun Rampal shares throwback pics with his 3 children, says ‘they grow fast’

Actor Arjun Rampal recently took to his Instagram handle to share a series of throwback pictures of his children--Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal and Arik Rampal--on Instagram.

Arjun captioned the pictures: “Throwback Thursday. Time flies, they grow fast. Everyday is important. Don’t take things for granted. Make everyday count. Om Sai Ram. #throwbackthursday #thursdaygyan #love #live #laugh #gratitude #parents #children #daughters #sons”

In the first two throwback picture, Arjun can be seen posing with his two daughters, Mahikaa Rampal and Myra Rampal. In the 3rd and 4th picture, he can be seen with his youngest child, son Arik.

Arjun had his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially got divorced in 2019. Also in 2019, Arjun welcomed son Arik with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Arjun shared the life lessons he wants Myra and Mahikaa to learn. “They are both very different personalities and I hope they remember to be their own people, no matter what. To always be honest in whatever they do. To always have love in their hearts and not get cynical with age. If they can maintain these three qualities, they’ll have happy lives. Nothing or nobody gives or takes away happiness. We make ourselves happy and they have to learn to do that,” he said.

Earlier this year, Arjun spoke about his youngest child, Arik, in an interview with Bollywood Life. He said: “He (Arik) is the best company to have. He is my buddy. Being with him was a lot of fun. I am full of gratitude for the time I spent with him in this pandemic. My daughters dote on him. He is a complete charmer. Once this pandemic gets over, when you get to meet him, you will know what a charmer he is.”

Arjun will play the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film Dhaakad. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Arjun recently dyed his hair in the platinum blonde shade to look the part. Flaunting his new look, he shared a few pictures on Instagram which instantly became a hit.