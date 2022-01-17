Arjun Rampal wishes daughter Mahikaa on her 20th birthday, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades reacts

Arjun Rampal has shared a sweet video to wish his elder daughter Mahikaa on her 20th birthday. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was among the first ones to react to the post.

The video shows Arjun's favourite moments with Mahikaa from their recent vacation, from her childhood and from their good time together. She is also seen spending time with her half-brother Arik (son of Arjun and Gabriella).

Wishing her on her special day, Arjun wrote, "And just like that she’s 20. My little princess, you will and shall always be just that to me. You have grown up so beautifully and now with this new decade, that you step into only abundance of joy and happiness awaits you. Love you to smithereens my Mahu jaan. The force is with you. Thank you for just being you. Happy 20th. #HappyBirthdayMahikaa #Shes20."

Gabriella dropped two heart-eye emojis in her reaction to the post. Actor Divya Dutta also wished Mahikaa on her birthday.

In a candid chat with HT Brunch few years ago, Arjun and Mahikaa had revealed that the latter would eat tandoori chicken on his sets and would advise him on how his trailer should be decorated. The actor also talked about her acting aspirations in the interview. He said, “She’s very good at theatre, she does that in school and has definitely got something there. If Mahikaa does want to act, she’ll need to study it. We’ve decided that she should go to film school and study the whole process. During her vacations, she could assist on my sets and see how it works."

Mahikaa had said, “He is the baby of the family. He does so much nakhra all the time. He pulls pranks on us all the time. He looks very serious and all the roles he does are very serious but he is one of the funniest people around.”

Mahikaa is Arjun's first child with his first wife, Mehr Jesia. They also have another daughter, Myra. Arjun is now in relationship with Gabriella and the two have a son, Arik.

