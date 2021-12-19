Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades go kayaking with their son and his daughters. Check out their family adventure

On Sunday, actor Arjun Rampal shared a series of photos from his Sunday day out with his family. In the pictures, Arjun was seen with his two daughters, his girlfriend and their son.

Posting the pictures, Arjun wrote, “Good morning, kayaking a good way to start a Sunday. #sundaykefundey.” In the pictures, Arjun was seen posing with his daughters Mahikaa Rampal, Myra Rampal, his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and their son Arik Rampal. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya Kapoor was also spotted in the pictures.

In the pictures, the group posed together for a photo after enjoying kayaking on a Mumbai beach. One fan commented on the photo: “I can never understand the dynamics that you guys share. But then it's good to be friends. Positivity over negativity any day.” While many fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Arjun had his two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his ex-wife Mehr Jesia. The couple officially got divorced in 2019. Also in 2019, Arjun welcomed son Arik with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Earlier, in an interview with HT Brunch, Arjun shared the life lessons he wants Myra and Mahikaa to learn. “They are both very different personalities and I hope they remember to be their own people, no matter what. To always be honest in whatever they do. To always have love in their hearts and not get cynical with age. If they can maintain these three qualities, they’ll have happy lives. Nothing or nobody gives or takes away happiness. We make ourselves happy and they have to learn to do that,” he said.

Last month Arjun shared a picture from the sets of Three Monkeys, which will be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, Money Heist. The film will be directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla. Arjun will also be playing the antagonist Rudraveer in the upcoming film Dhaakad. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.