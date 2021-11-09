Arjun Rampal shares pic as he misses daughter Mahikaa, girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades calls them 'twins'

Actor Arjun Rampal shared a throwback picture as he missed his daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Taking to Instagram, Arjun posted the photo featuring himself and Mahikaa sitting in a restaurant.

In the picture, Arjun Rampal wore a black full-sleeved sweater and Mahikaa sported a dark T-shirt. The father-daughter duo smiled as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, "Missing my jaan (red heart emoji) had such a lovely time with my princess. Can’t wait to see you again." Reacting to the post, Arjun's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades wrote, "Twins (heart eye emoji) @mahikaarampal (laughing emoji)."

Arjun often shares pictures of his family members on Instagram. On Diwali, he dropped several pictures with family and friends. He captioned his post, "Happy Diwali everyone. Lots of love, peace and prosperity. Had a beautiful Dharshan at the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir. Blessed by the wonderful Sadhu Prabuddhmunidas. #happydiwali #closefriends and #family #instafamily."

Arjun recently completed the filming of The Return. Sharing pictures on Instagram from the shoot he wrote, “And it’s a wrap. #TheReturn what an experience. A relentless 60 days for hopefully an equally relentless web series. Blessed with a great team.”

He also thanked his team, "Thank you #AjayRai #Mohit #SachinPathak #ArunPandey @purab_kohli #sagararya #Medha #Sidhu #Himanshu #Nivarkar #Prateek #Karishma #Pritish #Martino #Mataeo #Simone My whole team #Babblu #Ali #Kalpesh @aalimhakim #Simone #Nikhil can’t wait to #Return #TheReturn #London."

Recently, after Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested in an alleged drugs case, Arjun had issued a statement. "Dear Friends, Followers and Public, I'm as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development today. It's unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever," read a part of the statement.

It also read, “As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner, I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person.”

Meanwhile, Arjun will be next seen in Dhaakad, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Divya Dutta. The film is slated to release next year. Dhaakad is based on issues of child trafficking and crimes against women. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film is being helmed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohail Maklai and Deepak Mukut.