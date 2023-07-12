Armaan Kohli may go to jail if he doesn't give 50 lakh to ex-girlfriend Neeru Randhawa

The Bombay High Court has asked actor Armaan Kohli to either pay ₹50 lakh to his ex-girlfeiend Neeru Randhawa, or go to jail. The development came in relation with an assault case that was filed in 2018. The case was quashed in 2018 on the condition that Armaan would pay ₹50 lakh to her. (Also read: Actor Armaan Kohli’s bail plea rejected in drugs case)

Why now?

Fresh trouble for Armaan Kohli as court threatens to reopen his case if he fails to pay up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neera has now approached the High Court to recall the 2018 court order which previously quashed her FIR and Armaan was able to step out of the jail where he was kept, an India Today report said. It quoted Justices NW Sambre and RN Laddha as saying, "Either he pays, or we recall the order."

What is the case?

Neeru filed a complaint in 2018 alleging that Armaan abused her after they had a heated discussion over their business. He was soon arrested and charges were filed against him under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A PTI report quoted Neeru's complaint and said that Neeru and Armaan had been in a relationship for the past three years. They stayed together in a Santracruz flat in Mumbai and had an argument over some monetary issue at their residence. Allegedly, Armaan pushed her and she fell off the stairs during the altercation.

The case was later quashed and the court asked Armaan to submit an affidavit stating he would not repeat such an incident. He was also asked to pay ₹50 lakh to Neeru which he has failed to do. The court also directed Armaan to deposit, as costs, an amount of ₹1 lakh each with the Tata Memorial Centre’s children treatment centre and The National Association of the Blind within 6 months from today.

Armaan Kohli's tryst with law

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neeru's case was not the only time Armaan went to jail. Later that year, he was arrested for illegal possession of 41 liquor bottles. In 2021, the NCB also arrested him in a drug-related case.

Armaan's career

Having acted in several films and TV shows, Armaan regained national fame when he appeared on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.