Actor Armaan Kohli’s bail plea rejected in drugs case
Mumbai: A special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on April 8 rejected the bail plea of actor Armaan Kohli, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year for alleged possession of 1.2 grams of cocaine. The court observed that the actor was “well connected with the co-accused, a drug trafficker caught with a commercial quantity of MD”.
In the order, that was made available on Wednesday, special NDPS judge Dr AA Joglekar said that from the material placed by the prosecution on record, it was prima facie evident that sections 27A, 28, 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 were duly invoked pursuant to the involvement of the actor in financing illicit trafficking and the WhatsApp chats along with bank statements.
“The investigation material prima-facie indicates that the finances held were in conjunction with the illicit trafficking and purchase of the drug,” the court said, rejecting his bail plea.
NCB had first arrested Ajay Raju Singh for his purported involvement in illicit drug trafficking. After he revealed that he had sold drugs to the actor multiple times, the agency conducted searches at Kohli’s house in Andheri and found 1.2 grams of cocaine at his home.
Kohli, seen in movies like Jaani Dushman, Qahar, Juaari, LOC Kargil and a former Big Boss contestant, was arrested on August 28, 2021. His first bail plea was rejected by the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court on September 4, 2021, and later by the Mumbai sessions court on October 14.
Kohli had filed for bail through advocate Taraq Sayed, contending that two other accused arrested in the case were already out on bail. The lawyer pointed out that the quantity of contraband material recovered from the actor was lesser than the small quantity i.e. 1.2 grams of Cocaine.
“Thus, considering the quantum of contraband recovered from the applicant the charges (levelled against Kohli) are bailable and the prosecution has completely failed to adduce any connection of the applicant being engaged in the supply chain of Narcotics Drugs or any Psychotropic Substances,” Sayyad had submitted.
He had also maintained that there was no evidence about the actor’s involvement in any financing or illicit trafficking and harbouring directly or indirectly, to define his role within the ambit of section 27 A of the NDPS Act. Besides, he pointed out, the investigation is complete and a chargesheet is already filed in the case.
The contention, however, failed to impress upon the special court.
