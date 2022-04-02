Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arshad Warsi corrects journalist who said Bachchhan Paandey is a box office success: 'Don’t lie'

Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18, 2022. The film didn't do well at the box office and collected less than ₹50 crore in its first week.
Published on Apr 02, 2022 02:52 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Sanon's latest film Bachchhan Paandey opened to mixed reviews and was not able to cross the 50 crore mark in its first week. In a media interaction, when a journalist said that the film was a success, Arshad Warsi told him not to lie and that it was not a successful film. Bachchhan Paandey was released on March 18, 2022. (Also Read: Bachchhan Paandey movie review: Fierce Akshay Kumar, charming Kriti Sanon barely save a film riddled with cliches)

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda which was released in 2014. The film earned 37.25 crore during its opening weekend.

As reported by The Indian Express, during a media interaction, a reporter called the film a box office “success." Arshad quickly replied to him by saying, “Don’t lie, it is not a success.” He then continued, “It was a good film, but unfortunately it happened, some things work, some things don’t. I feel it just went through a bad patch, there were various things that made it not as successful as it should have been. It is a big film, it should’ve made a lot more money, but it is still not a loss, it covered its money.”

He was further asked if he thinks that film didn't do well because it was not released on an OTT platform, Arshad said, “No, I don’t think it is the OTT effect. Okay, I’ve got an answer for that, but I’m not going to say it. Lets not get into it, it is a different space.”

According to Hindustan Times' review of the film, “Despite the film's story not being up to the mark, the pace of the narrative could have helped to some degree, but even there, it falters. The first half entices you with some twists and turns but the screenplay is so dragged in some places, that for a brief period, it becomes a snooze fest.”

