Arshad Warsi explains Russia-Ukraine crisis with Golmaal meme, Twitter users say ‘keep your war memes in your drafts’

Arshad Warsi faced online flak for sharing a meme on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. “Self-explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time,” he wrote, sharing a funny scene from Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, also featuring Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Mukesh Tiwari. He likened it to the stance of France, Germany and the US on the ongoing conflict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Twitter users were not amused by Arshad’s humour. “As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste, sir,” one wrote. “I don’t think it’s time for a meme! Lives at stake,” another said.

One person replied to Arshad’s meme saying, “Bro, keep your war memes in your drafts. Nobody’s laughing.” Another commented, “Ukrainian people deserve empathy… Bollywood ki movie ni chal rahi udhar (It’s not a Bollywood film playing out there).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement in a surprise televised address.

Putin accused the US and its allies of ignoring Russia’s demands to block Ukraine from ever joining NATO and offer Moscow security guarantees. He said Russia does not intend to occupy Ukraine but will ‘demilitarise’ it. Soon after his address, explosions were heard in the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa. Russia said it was attacking military targets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Arshad is currently gearing up for the release of Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar in the titular role. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is set for a theatrical release on March 18.

Also see | Kapil Sharma stumps Arshad Warsi: ‘With no Golmaal, Dhamaal sequels this year, how did you pay your EMIs?’

Arshad will also be seen in Golmaal 5, alongside Ajay, Tusshar, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Kemmu. While director Rohit Shetty earlier confirmed that the film will be made, he said that it will take time to begin production on it.

(With inputs from AP)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON