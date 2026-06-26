Arshad Warsi on his packed 2026 with King, Welcome To The Jungle, Dhamaal 4: ‘There is always fear’ | Interview

The year 2026 is shaping up to be massive for Arshad Warsi. Known for his effortless comic timing and grounded acting, he is currently riding a major wave of massive franchises. From returning to beloved comedy universes to joining huge star-studded ensembles and streaming shows, he seems to be everywhere right now.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi during the trailer launch of Jiohotstar's web series "Pritam And Pedro", in Mumbai, Monday, June 15, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_15_2026_000423A)(PTI)

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In a recent chat with the Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about juggling an incredibly packed schedule. His current lineup is an exciting mix of major sequels and big-budget entertainment: Welcome to the Jungle, Dhamaal 4, the web series Pritam And Pedro, and Shah Rukh Khan’s King. On top of all that, he is also gearing up for Golmaal 5, which is set to arrive in 2027.

Arshad’s honest take about it

Despite having a massive lineup of projects, Arshad Warsi is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. He’s completely honest about how unpredictable the film industry can be, knowing that everything hinges on how audiences react once a movie drops. "Either it’s a good time or a bad time, that we will only know after the releases!" he jokes. "Right now, it seems like a great time. But after a release, it can easily become, 'Oh, it's not that good, it's a little bad... oh, what a terrible time!'"

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{{^usCountry}} While he genuinely loves bouncing from one project to the next, there is one part of the job he absolutely dreads. "It’s tiring. I am not a big fan of promotions at all; that’s my only hitch," Arshad admits. Aside from the exhausting marketing campaigns, he’s incredibly grateful and happy to see so many of his projects finally coming to life. Arshad talks about responsibility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While he genuinely loves bouncing from one project to the next, there is one part of the job he absolutely dreads. "It’s tiring. I am not a big fan of promotions at all; that’s my only hitch," Arshad admits. Aside from the exhausting marketing campaigns, he’s incredibly grateful and happy to see so many of his projects finally coming to life. Arshad talks about responsibility {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arshad Warsi feels a deep sense of responsibility toward everyone behind the camera whenever a new film drops. “There is always a bit of fear because you work hard and want the film to do well—not just for yourself, but for everyone,” he explains. “Honestly speaking, I really want Welcome to do well for [director] Ahmed Khan and [producer] Firoz Nadiadwala. A director or a producer works on one film at a time, whereas an actor is a multi-bagger doing multiple projects. So I wish it does great for them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshad Warsi feels a deep sense of responsibility toward everyone behind the camera whenever a new film drops. “There is always a bit of fear because you work hard and want the film to do well—not just for yourself, but for everyone,” he explains. “Honestly speaking, I really want Welcome to do well for [director] Ahmed Khan and [producer] Firoz Nadiadwala. A director or a producer works on one film at a time, whereas an actor is a multi-bagger doing multiple projects. So I wish it does great for them.” {{/usCountry}}

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At this stage in his career, he feels no pressure to compete with anyone. “The rest of us have already done our jobs and established who we are,” he concludes with a smile. “I’ve already proved myself; I don't need to prove to anyone that I can act.”

All the projects in 2026-2027

The next year or two is looking absolutely massive for Arshad Warsi, with a mix of highly anticipated star-studded blockbusters and exciting streaming shows.

Leading the charge is the massive ensemble comedy Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. This theatrical release boasts a sprawling cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal, alongside an incredible lineup of supporting actors.

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Following closely is Pritam and Pedro, premiering July 3 on JioHotstar. Directed by Avinash Arun, this project is particularly special as it is created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, marking his official debut into the web series space. This marks the debut of Vir Hirani alongside Arshad Warsi.

July also brings the return of a beloved comedy franchise with Dhamaal 4, hitting cinemas on July 10, 2026. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film reunites core favorites Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, while adding fresh energy to the chaos with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Ravi Kishan.

As a massive year-end treat, Shah Rukh Khan’s King arrives in theaters on December 25, 2026. The film features an incredible powerhouse cast, starring Suhana Khan alongside industry giants like Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan.

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Looking even further ahead, Golmaal 5 is officially on the way for a 2027 release. Production kicked off in March 2026 on the franchise's 20th anniversary. Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor will return along with Shreyas Talpade, Sharman Joshi and Kunal Kemmu.

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