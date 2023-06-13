Arshad Warsi reveals he's often got kicked out of films by ‘insecure’ leading men

Arshad Warsi has revealed that a lot of insecure leading men have kicked him out of their films. He claimed that there are only a couple of actors who are secure enough to let him perform to his optimum capacity in a supporting role in their movies. (Also read: Jaya Bachchan had a role in kickstarting Arshad Warsi's acting career. Here's how) Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

Warsi named Munna Bhai co-star Sanjay Dutt and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya co-star Salman Khan as the leading actors who aren't insecure that their co-actors would steal the spotlight.

'Sanjay Dutt was the reason I did Munna Bhai'

"In fact, one of the reasons I originally did Munna Bhai MBBS was because of Sanju. He's such a secure actor that I knew he'd let me do my own thing," Warsi said in an interview to Siddharth Kannan.

The actor also revealed that he was initially sceptical of playing the now-legendary character of Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS. While he loved the film as a whole, and wanted to work with Rajkumar Hirani in his Bollywood directorial debut, he thought that he wouldn't get noticed even if the film became successful. He considered himself just one of the sidekicks to a goon, and supporting actors don't really get recognised for these parts.

But he convinced Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra to at least let him "enjoy the failure" and allow him to play Circuit his own way. He's glad that a seasoned actor like Makarand Deshpande turned down that role as it paved the way for his Bollywood breakthrough.

On sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB 3

In another interview, with Bollywood Spy, Warsi confirmed he'll be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Jolly LLB threequel, reportedly titled Jolly vs Jolly. He said Kumar is "a riot" and he's looking forward to working with him.

When Kumar replaced Warsi in Jolly LLB 2, there were speculations that the two had a rift. But at the trailer launch of Bachchan Pandey, the two dismissed the rumours.

