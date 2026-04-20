Arshad Warsi says Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan are always first to wish him on birthday: ‘At 12:01, I get their call’

Arshad Warsi celebrated his birthday with a small cake-cutting ceremony alongside the media. While interacting with the paparazzi, the actor opened up about the love he receives from the industry, sharing a heartwarming detail about veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. (Also read: Arshad Warsi shares how he quit smoking after 35 years in just 1 week: ‘I smoked my last cigarette and threw the packet' )

Arshad Warsi's birthday wish from Bachchans

Arshad Warsi reveals he receives a midnight birthday call from Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.(Instagram)

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The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor revealed that the Bachchans are among the first to wish him every year, without fail. He shared that he receives a call from them right after midnight, a gesture he deeply values. “There are some people who wish me early, one of them is Amit Ji and Jaya Ji. As soon as the clock strikes 12.01, I get their call. The immense love I have been getting from the industry is increasing with time. My friends in the industry are also increasing,” he said, adding that such moments make his birthday even more special.

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{{^usCountry}} Arshad also has a professional history with both Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. He shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Zamaanat: And Justice for All, which also featured Karisma Kapoor and Anupam Kher. He had earlier worked with Jaya Bachchan in Tere Mere Sapne (1996), marking one of his early appearances in films. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshad also has a professional history with both Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. He shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Zamaanat: And Justice for All, which also featured Karisma Kapoor and Anupam Kher. He had earlier worked with Jaya Bachchan in Tere Mere Sapne (1996), marking one of his early appearances in films. On the work front {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Arshad has a packed slate ahead. He will be seen in the fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. Apart from that, he is also part of the multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and several more, promising a full-on entertainer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Arshad has a packed slate ahead. He will be seen in the fourth instalment of the popular Dhamaal franchise, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi and others. Apart from that, he is also part of the multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and several more, promising a full-on entertainer. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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