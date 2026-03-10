Arshad Warsi shares how he quit smoking after 35 years in just 1 week: ‘I smoked my last cigarette and threw the packet'

He explained that the tool he used helped him “rewire” his subconscious mind. “It kind of rewires your subconscious mind. It’s purely a reminder, ab maine chai pee hai, ab mujhe cigarette… (now I’ve had my tea, now I want a cigarette)… On the seventh day, it tells you to have your last cigarette,” he said. Warsi recalled, “I had a whole packet of Marlboro, and I was 100% sure it wasn’t going to work. I smoked that last cigarette, threw the packet away, and I haven’t touched it since. Two days later, we had a party at our house, everyone was smoking, and it didn’t bother me at all.”

In a February 20 interview with Pinkvilla, Warsi shared, "Anybody with the right mind can say, how can you quit smoking with an app? I have been smoking for the past 35 years. I thought I would never be able to do it, but I was so desperate to give up smoking that I decided to try. I swear on God, I gave up smoking in one week with no side effects."

Quitting smoking is one of the toughest challenges anyone can face, especially after decades of habit and dependence. For many, cigarettes are more than just a craving, they’re tied to routines, stress relief, and social habits, making the idea of giving them up seem almost impossible. Actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about his remarkable journey of giving up cigarettes after 35 years, in just 1 week. (Also read: Neurologist reveals ‘1 activity’ that protects multiple parts of brain at same time: You can do it daily in just minutes )

His experience not only highlights the potential of behavioural strategies in tackling long-standing habits but also underscores the importance of mindset, consistency, and mental focus when overcoming addiction.

How to quit smoking In a 2024 interview with Hindustan Times, Dr Kuldeep Kumar Grover, head of critical care and pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon, explained the rapid health benefits of quitting smoking. “Within 12 hours of your last cigarette, carbon monoxide levels in the blood normalise, improving oxygen flow and starting the body’s restoration process. Within a year, your risk of a heart attack significantly drops. Over time, these benefits compound, by 2 to 5 years, stroke risk can match that of a non-smoker, and after 10 years, the risk of dying from lung cancer is halved,” he said.

Dr Grover suggested practical steps to support the journey to quitting: gradually reduce cigarette consumption, avoid smoking triggers, and consider nicotine replacement therapies like patches or gum. He also emphasised managing stress through exercise, meditation, or hobbies, and incorporating chest rehabilitation exercises such as yoga, pulmonary rehab, or deep breathing to improve lung function and overall respiratory health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.