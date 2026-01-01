Mumbai doctor reveals if 'weed is better than cigarettes'

In an era where 'natural' is often equated with 'healthy,' a doctor is sounding the alarm on the misconception that cannabis was a safer alternative to tobacco. Dr Manan Vora, a Mumbai-based orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, took to Instagram to challenge the narrative often pushed by proponents of recreational cannabis. Also read | ‘You live in Jayanagar…’: Karnataka HC to Bengaluru man who claimed that 27 kgs ganja grew on its own at his backyard While cannabis may seem less addictive than cigarette, dependence is real and can hurt memory, focus, and mental health. (Made using Gemini AI)

The myth of the 'clean' smoke

In a video titled 'Weed is better than cigarettes?' posted on December 19, 2025, Dr Vora warned that the human respiratory system does not differentiate between types of smoke. Dr Vora took a direct jab at the misinformation circulating among young adults, and said in Hindi: “Your weed dealer has convinced you that weed is better than cigarettes.”

He then began laying out the physiological reality of inhalation. According to Dr Vora, the primary danger lies in the act of combustion itself: “You already know that smoking is a leading cause of lung cancer and heart disease. Nicotine is highly addictive, making it hard to quit. Now, weed smoke is practically no better. It still exposes your lungs to very harmful products like tar and fine particles.” He added: “Your lungs don't care if it's a hookah, a vape, a cigarette, or weed. They only care about the smoke, and smoking anything works against you.”

Addiction vs dependence

The doctor also shared a distinction between addiction and biological dependence – while Dr Vora acknowledged that cannabis may be statistically less addictive than nicotine, he warned that 'ganja dependence' is a very real medical phenomenon.

He said, “Regular use will affect your memory, your attention levels, and your mental health. In fact, it is also known to increase the risk of anxiety and psychosis. Yes, it is less addictive than nicotine, but ganja dependence is real.”

Cognitive and mental health risks

Beyond the physical damage to the lungs, Dr Vora highlighted the neurological toll of frequent cannabis use, and said, “You need to understand the difference between addiction and dependence. Addiction means a lack of control or the inability to resist an urge or a craving. But substance dependence refers to the biological effects that take place when a substance is taken for weeks, months, or years. In ganja smoking, dependence is the problem. Now you might say, 'But I’ve heard weed is safer'. Let me tell you, people say that because it’s natural, but natural does not mean harmless.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.