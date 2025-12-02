Is smoking marijuana safe? Heart surgeon with 25 of years experience debunks the myth; explains heart, lung disease risk

Marijuana is often dismissed as “natural” and therefore harmless, with many believing that organic smoke somehow behaves differently in the body. But doctors warn that smoke is smoke - and whether it comes from tobacco or marijuana, it can damage the lungs and strain the heart. Regular marijuana use has been shown to raise cardiovascular risk to levels comparable with high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol, dispelling the myth that it is a safer alternative. Smoking marijuana regularly is harmful for your health.(Unsplash)

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with more than 25 years of experience, is challenging the common myths and misconceptions that portray marijuana smoking as harmless. In an Instagram video posted on December 1, the cardiologist breaks down the various harmful effects of smoking marijuana - including its impact on both the heart and lungs - and urges people to understand the real risks involved.

Marijuana and heart disease

The cardiologist emphasises that marijuana smoking increases cardiovascular risk to the same degree as major factors such as hypertension or high cholesterol. He explains, “Smoking marijuana regularly increases your risk of coronary disease and acute heart attack by 1.3 to two times as those that don't smoke marijuana regularly. That's the same increased risk as high blood pressure or increased cholesterol.”

Any kind of smoke is bad for the lungs

Dr London makes it clear that anything other than air entering your lungs is harmful - including smoke from both tobacco and marijuana. He explains, “Let's all agree on one thing, that the lungs have one simple function, and that's to bring air into and out of your lungs. Anything else is potentially harmful. And I hear all the time, marijuana must be safe because it's natural. But here's the truth.”

Regular marijuana smokers not only face an increased risk of cardiovascular blockages but may also experience lung blackening similar to that seen in long-term tobacco users. Dr London elaborates, “Now, I have operated on multiple patients over the years that smoke marijuana regularly. And I can tell you that their lungs are totally blackened. It looks like they've worked in a coal mine and they've got such severe blockages that I have to do bypass surgery. And these are folks that have never smoked a cigarette in their lives.”

The cardiologist highlights the common misconception that marijuana is harmless, and advises being fully aware of the inherent risks associated with smoking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.