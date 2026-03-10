Neurologist reveals ‘1 activity’ that protects multiple parts of brain at same time: You can do it daily in just minutes

A lot of evidence comes from studying people who play music. Researchers at Kyoto University tracked people in their 70s who had never touched an instrument before. They taught them how to play and followed them for 4 years. Half of the participants continued practising, while the other half stopped.

“We used to think that neuroplasticity, or your brain's ability to rewire itself, closes early in life,” says Dr Ayesha. “But as someone working in this field, I’m happy to report that’s not true anymore, and it’s changing.”

Keeping your brain healthy doesn’t have to be complicated. Forget endless supplements or tricky exercises, there’s actually one simple activity that can protect multiple parts of your brain at once. Dr Ayesha Sherzai, neurologist , shared in her March 6 Instagram post that this habit not only helps with memory and focus but also supports mood, slows cognitive decline, and keeps your mind sharper overall. And the best part? It’s something you can easily add to your daily routine. (Also read: Woman shares how running changed her life after years of struggle and injuries: ‘I thought about giving up many times’ )

Four years later, brain scans told a clear story. “The group that stopped playing experienced what we fear most: forgetfulness, difficulty retaining information, and other cognitive symptoms,” Dr Sherzai explains. “Their working memory declined significantly, and the putamen, which controls habit and procedural memory, actually shrank. But for those who kept playing, their memory stayed sharp, the putamen didn’t shrink, and the cerebellum became more efficient.”

How music engages and strengthens the brain Playing an instrument engages motor control, hearing, vision, and memory all at once. “That crosstalk between systems is what builds resilience,” Dr Sherzai says. Unlike many activities, music keeps challenging your brain as you improve, forcing it to form new connections. “It cares that you’re doing something cognitively demanding, sustained, and adaptive,” she adds.

In short, picking up an instrument isn’t just fun, it’s a proven way to protect multiple brain systems, improve cognitive function, and maintain mental sharpness well into later life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

