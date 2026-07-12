Arshad Warsi sells shop in Mumbai's Andheri locality for 6.25 crore, bought for 2.12 crore in 2012

Arshad Warsi sold a shop in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras. The documents show that Warsi purchased the shop in 2012 for over ₹2.12 crore.

Mumbai real estate market update: Arshad Warsi sold a shop in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, for ₹6.25 crore. (HT Files)

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The transaction, registered on July 1, 2026, pertains to a shop located on the ground floor of Grenville Co-operative Housing Society Ltd.

According to the documents, the commercial shop has a carpet area of 63.87 square metres (684 sq ft). The property was purchased by an individual named Umang Rajkumar Budhraja for ₹6.25 crore. The buyer paid a stamp duty of ₹37.50 lakh for the transaction. The sale deed was registered with the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration on July 1, 2026.

Based on the registered consideration value, the transaction translates into a rate of nearly ₹91,400 per sq ft on the carpet area.

The documents show that Warsi purchased the shop in February 2012 for ₹2.12 crore for which a stamp duty of over ₹10 lakh and a registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid.

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{{^usCountry}} Arshad Warsi and the buyer could not be reached for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshad Warsi and the buyer could not be reached for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

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All about Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi is a Bollywood actor, producer and television personality best known for his roles in the Munna Bhai MBBS, Golmaal, Dhamaal, Jolly LLB, among others. With a career spanning over three decades, he remains one of Hindi cinema's most well known actors, known for both comic and dramatic performances.

All about Lokhandwala

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Lokhandwala Complex has evolved into one of Mumbai's prominent high-street retail destinations, housing restaurants, cafés, boutiques, salons, fitness centres and premium retail outlets. The area benefits from a large catchment of affluent residents from Lokhandwala, Versova, Oshiwara and adjoining parts of Andheri West, making ground-floor commercial units particularly attractive for investors and owner-occupiers. Limited availability of such spaces has also supported capital appreciation and rental values over the years.

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Residential apartment prices in Lokhandwala generally range between ₹25,000 and ₹41,000 per sq ft, while ground-floor commercial shops command significantly higher values, with average prices of around ₹54,000 per sq ft and prime high-street retail spaces often transacting at ₹1 lakh per sq ft or more, driven by strong footfall, limited supply and sustained investor demand.