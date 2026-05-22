Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani's Pritam and Pedro gives ‘old Rajkumar Hirani vibes’, say fans: ‘Looks wild, entertaining’

Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming series Pritam and Pedro. The makers recently unveiled the teaser, giving audiences a first look into the series’ mix of cybercrime, comedy and mystery. The teaser has already generated strong reactions online, with many viewers praising its humour, music and storytelling.

About the teaser

Arshad Warsi and Vir Hirani's still from Pritam and Pedro.

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The teaser is set in Goa and introduces viewers to two very different men who appear to get caught up in a complicated and chaotic situation together. While the teaser does not reveal too much about the plot, it hints at a cybercrime investigation mixed with humour, confusion and emotional moments. The makers have attempted to blend comedy with suspense.

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{{^usCountry}} The teaser also gives a glimpse of the supporting cast, including Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Vikrant Massey and Mona Singh. Another major talking point is the debut of Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani, who appears in one of the lead roles. Internet reacts to the teaser {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teaser also gives a glimpse of the supporting cast, including Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Vikrant Massey and Mona Singh. Another major talking point is the debut of Rajkumar Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani, who appears in one of the lead roles. Internet reacts to the teaser {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the teaser was released, fans took to social media platforms to share their reactions. Most viewers responded positively and praised the teaser for feeling entertaining and unpredictable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the teaser was released, fans took to social media platforms to share their reactions. Most viewers responded positively and praised the teaser for feeling entertaining and unpredictable. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user on X wrote, “Not gonna lie… Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi have made a solid first impression with #PritamAndPedro. The teaser feels quirky, stylish and completely unpredictable in the best way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user on X wrote, “Not gonna lie… Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi have made a solid first impression with #PritamAndPedro. The teaser feels quirky, stylish and completely unpredictable in the best way.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another user commented, “Pritam and Pedro teaser brings classic Hirani warmth to OTT. Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani spark Munna Bhai nostalgia, while Vikrant Massey and Vir Hirani add fresh, emotional chaos.”

Several viewers also appreciated the teaser’s comic timing and energy. One fan tweeted, “Vir Hirani entering with a proper fun commercial entertainer wasn’t on my bingo card. The teaser looks wild and super entertaining.” Another social media user wrote, “If the teaser itself is this chaotic and fun, imagine the actual series. It already feels binge-worthy.”

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Some viewers felt the teaser reminded them of Rajkumar Hirani’s earlier films. Comments such as “Old Rajkumar Hirani vibes” and “No one mixes humour and humanity better than Hirani” were widely shared online.

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At the same time, not everyone was fully convinced by the teaser. A few users compared it to Hollywood buddy-cop films, while some felt the teaser looked “average”. One user even questioned whether the series was inspired by The Other Guys.

About the series

Pritam and Pedro is directed by Avinash Arun and created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani. The project marks Hirani’s first venture into the streaming space. Apart from introducing Vir Hirani, the series also features an ensemble cast including Arshad Warsi, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh in key roles. The series is scheduled to premiere on JioHotstar on July 3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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