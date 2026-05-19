Mumbai, Director Rajkumar Hirani is foraying into the streaming space with "Pritam and Pedro", which will premiere on the platform on July 3. Rajkumar Hirani set to make streaming debut with Avinash Arun-directed 'Pritam and Pedro'

According to the makers, the show will bring Hirani's signature blend of warmth, emotion and human storytelling into the long format space with a group of talented bunch, including Arun, who is known for directing "Paatal Lok", "School of Lies" and acclaimed films such as "Killa" and "Three of Us".

Not much is available in terms of plot details except for a brief synopsis: An abandoned ATM on a beach, two unlikely men standing beside it and a mystery strange enough to instantly spark curiosity.

"I've always enjoyed stories where very different people are forced to come together and navigate life in unexpected ways. 'Pritam and Pedro' has a lot of humour, warmth and madness in that sense," Hirani, who is the creator-producer of the show, said in a statement.

The director, known for hits such as his "Munnabhai" series, "3 Idiots", "PK", "Sanju" and "Dunki", said the long-format space gave us the opportunity to spend more time with the characters and really explore their journey.

"It's been an exciting experience, and I'm happy to partner with JioHotstar for it," he added.

Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business , JioStar, said they were excited to partner with Hirani for "Pritam and Pedro" as the filmmaker's streaming debut.

"At JioHotstar, we believe some of the most compelling stories are the ones that feel deeply rooted yet universally entertaining. Stories filled with warmth, humour, emotion and human connection have always had a special place in audiences' hearts, and there are few storytellers who have shaped that space as distinctively and consistently as Rajkumar Hirani," he added.

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