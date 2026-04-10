Vikrant Massey reveals emotional moment with son that led him to announce break from acting

Back in 2024, Vikrant Massey left fans surprised when he announced a break from work. Now, the actor has revealed that a deeply emotional moment with his son played a key role in shaping that decision. Vikrant Massey became a father in 2024 when he and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their son, Vardaan.

Vikrant on decision to take a break Vikrant, along with his wife Sheetal Thakur, opened up about their journey into parenthood on Parineeti Chopra’s show Mom Talks. He shared that juggling work commitments around Vardaan’s birth left him physically and mentally drained, ultimately pushing him to slow down and prioritise family time.

He said, “You know how much we give of ourselves emotionally, physically, mentally. As a first-time father, my attention was always at home. I didn’t even question what or why I was doing. I just wanted to wrap up my commitments and spend as much time as possible with Vardaan and Sheetal Thakur. I have said this before—I was feeling a little lonely. There was a void."

Echoing his feelings, his wife Sheetal Thakur added, “He has this dad guilt."

Vikrant went on to recall a moment when his son first attempted to say “papa” during a visit to his grandmother. Though he couldn’t quite form the word and simply blew air, the memory has stayed with him.

He said, “That’s when it struck me – it was time to go back home. Two months later, I made the announcement. This has become the biggest earning of my life—I have received more than I ever wanted… But just like new mothers, new fathers also feel strange stepping out, leaving their baby behind. There’s a conditioning that men must be the providers—that’s what pushes us out of the house. It’s natural to envy the one who gets to stay back. We end up calling every 30 minutes just to see the baby’s face. I just want to tell new fathers—it’s okay to feel vulnerable and want to go back home."

More about Vikrant Back in 2024, Vikrant took the internet by storm with a social media post. The actor, who won his first Filmfare Award for his performance in 12th Fail (2023), announced that he would meet audiences ‘one last time’ in 2025, ‘until time deems right’. Vikrant's announcement came weeks after the release of his latest movie, The Sabarmati Report. In his Instagram post, he wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Vikrant became a father in 2024 when he and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, welcomed their son, Vardaan. He was most recently seen in romantic drama Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo.