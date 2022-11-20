Arun Govil on sister-in-law Tabassum's death: It was her wish to not inform anyone about her demise for at least 2 days

Tabassum died on Friday after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was known for hosting Doordarshan’s Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan, India’s first talk show. Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil, brother of actor Arun Govil, famous for playing Lord Ram in the TV show Ramayan. Reacting to the death of his sister-in-law, Arun said in an interview that it was ‘very sad’. He also revealed it was her wish to not share the news of ‘her demise for at least two days’. Also read: Tabassum of Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan fame dies at 78

Tabassum was 78. Speaking about her death, Arun said it all started with ‘a bout of cold and cough’. The actor added she also suffered from ‘gastrointestinal problems’ in her final days. He said her last rites were performed on Friday, and she had a ‘peaceful last journey’.

Speaking to ETimes, Arun said. "It's very sad… Main zyada nahi bol paunga. Paramatma unki aatma ko shanti de (I cannot speak much. I wish the almighty gives her soul peace)."

Arun further said, "It all started with a bout of cold and cough, which got worse. We admitted her to the hospital and in the last couple of days, she also suffered from some gastrointestinal problems. Finally, yesterday evening (Friday) at around 8:40 pm, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed yesterday. She had a peaceful last journey and it was her wish to not inform anyone about her demise for at least two days."

Tabassum had started working in films as a child artist in 1947. She was known as Baby Tabassum. In the late 1940s, she was seen in films like Nargis, Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar and Bari Behen. She played Meena Kumari's childhood role in 1952 film Baiju Bawra. Later, as an adult, Tabassum was seen in movies such as Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Naache Mayuri (1986), Sur Sangam (1985), Gambler (1971).

Tabassum had hosted the celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. She made her television comeback in 2006 with Rajshri Productions' show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. She was also the editor of the Hindi magazine, Grihalaxmi.

