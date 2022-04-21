Arun Khushwah: Cracking jokes on physical appearance is not funny for me

After being part of films like Luka Chuppi, Chopsticks and recently released Dasvi, actor and comic artiste Arun Khushwah aka Chote Miyan is happy to finally strike a chord with the masses.

“My videos and sketches on web channels gave me an instant recognition and I was overwhelmed with the way my web character Chote Miyan wowed the viewers. But, amid all this, I knew that I have to sharpen my skills to reach out to the larger audience. That’s when I turned towards films but nothing big happened till all fell into place with my recent hit film with Abhishek Bachchan. Finally, I got to taste super success and reach the masses,” says Khushwah.

The Gwalior-lad Khushwah has been very clear about keeping his content away from making it appearance-bound.

“One cannot always crack jokes on someone’s physical appearance and build a career on it. I mean being tall or short or being fair or dark is certainly not in our hands! So, why to make it a point of laughter and for that matter how long will you be able to make people laugh with those same jokes. I was very sure that whatever content I write or work for will never be restricted to making fun of physical characteristics of any individual.”

The YouTuber has over a million followers. “If you are talented, you don’t need pegs like appearances to make people laugh and my videos are fair example of what I think. And it’s not because I am short. Trust me it would have been same if it would have been other way round. It’s entirely the matter of exploring and putting your craft at work. I believe in generating good content by being all aware about my surroundings and happenings.”

Talking about his latest character and its instant connect with the audience, Khushwah says, “When I got this role of Ghanti I knew it could be my best of characters that I have played till date. But such a huge response surprised me bit time. Look how the memes based on the dialogue ‘Ghanti Toh Bhagwan Hai’ is all over the social media. Director Tushar (Jalota) sir and Abhishek sir gave me wings to fly. I love improvising my roles and here too I added nuances and thankfully it went down well.”

