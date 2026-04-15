Aruna Irani cries while remembering Asha Bhosle: ‘Despite having so much pain in her life…’

Actor Aruna Irani is struggling to come to terms with the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Reflecting on her memories, she shared that Asha was always the happiest person to be around, despite the hardships she endured in her personal life. Aruna added that she now hopes the iconic singer has found peace and happiness.

Aruna Irani remembers Asha Bhosle

Some of Aruna Irani and Asha Bhosle's songs include Ab Jo Mile Hai To, Yeh Mera Jadu, Mujhko Mohabbat Mein, Aisa Ji Koi Aata, Ehsan and Ho Tu Tu Tu.

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In an interview with The Times of India, Aruna broke down while remembering Asha Bhosle, and said her demise is a huge loss to the music industry.

“Asha Bhosle's demise is a huge loss to the music industry. I have known her personally; we used to meet, talk, and share everything with each other. And I can only say one thing about her that despite having so much pain in her personal life, she behaved as if she was the happiest person on earth. Unse zyada khush insaan iss duniya mein hai hi nahi. aise hamesha jatati thi sabko (She should to the world that she is the happiest person in the world). She met and greeted everyone in such a warm way,” Aruna said.

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{{^usCountry}} She continued, “Words fall short when we talk about her singing… she sang all types of songs across different ranges and styles. In fact, I would say songs which Lata didi didn’t sing were attempted and excelled at by Asha Tai. Listen to her ghazals, bhakti songs, cabaret, and all those funky and peppy songs, they are all outstanding and one of a kind… May her soul rest in peace, and may she find all the happiness wherever she is now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “Words fall short when we talk about her singing… she sang all types of songs across different ranges and styles. In fact, I would say songs which Lata didi didn’t sing were attempted and excelled at by Asha Tai. Listen to her ghazals, bhakti songs, cabaret, and all those funky and peppy songs, they are all outstanding and one of a kind… May her soul rest in peace, and may she find all the happiness wherever she is now.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When it comes to their collaborations, some of their songs include Ab Jo Mile Hai To, Yeh Mera Jadu, Mujhko Mohabbat Mein, Aisa Ji Koi Aata, Ehsan and Ho Tu Tu Tu. Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When it comes to their collaborations, some of their songs include Ab Jo Mile Hai To, Yeh Mera Jadu, Mujhko Mohabbat Mein, Aisa Ji Koi Aata, Ehsan and Ho Tu Tu Tu. Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months. {{/usCountry}}

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On Monday, when Asha was kept at her residence for loved ones to pay tribute, she was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as soldiers wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar.

Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Padmini Kolapuri and Jackie Shroff were among those seen at Shivaji Park, along with political leaders like Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray.

Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

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The singer sang chartbusters such as Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Inn Aankhon Ki Masti Ke, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston, Jab Bhi Milti Hai, and Justuju Jiski Thi.

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