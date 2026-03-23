Shreya Ghoshal cheers as Aruna Irani, 79, dances to Kaliyon Ka Chaman on Indian Idol 16; Farida Jalal joins them. Watch

As Aruna Irani and Farida Jalal make their grand entry, the judges can’t contain their excitement. Vishal Dadlani is seen whistling, while Shreya Ghoshal cheers and hoots loudly. Adding to the nostalgia, Aruna Irani is seen grooving to her popular track Kaliyon Ka Chaman, instantly taking everyone down memory lane.

Veteran actors Aruna Irani and Farida Jalal are all set to bring a wave of nostalgia and charm to an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 16. The makers recently dropped a new promo, giving fans a glimpse of the fun-filled episode as the two iconic stars grace the stage as special guests.

In the promo, a voice introduces the actors, saying, "Indian television par dikhengi, bade parde ki do iconic legends (Two legends of the big screen will be seen on Indian television)." Aruna also says, "Mujhe yahan aakar bahut bahut khushi hui, thank you and love you all (I am very, very happy to be here)." The episode will air on Sony TV this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

About Aruna Irani and Farida Jalal Aruna Irani began her career as a child artiste and went on to become one of the most recognisable faces in Bollywood. With a career spanning over 500 films, she is known for her dynamic performances in both comic and character roles. Aruna has worked in several hit films, including Andaz, Jaani Dushman, Gol Maal, Judaai, Hum Paanch, Beta, Dil To Pagal Hai and more. She was last seen in the film Kesari Veer. The 2025 film also starred Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Sooraj Pancholi and others in key roles but failed to impress audiences.

Farida Jalal, on the other hand, is widely loved for her warm and endearing screen presence. In a career spanning over fifty years, she has appeared in more than 200 films. She began her career with Taqdeer in 1967 and went on to play several leading and supporting roles. She is widely remembered for her performances in Aradhana, Paras, Henna, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and more. Apart from films, she is also known for her roles in television shows such as Shararat, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.

Farida was most recently seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo. The film, which also featured Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, received mixed reviews from critics and collected only ₹110 crore worldwide at the box office. Farida’s performance impressed and surprised audiences at the same time.