Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84, Paresh Rawal calls it 'Irreparable loss to Indian theatre'
Actor Sharman Joshi's father and theatre artist Arvind Joshi has died. He was 84 and breathed his last at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning.
Arvind was known for his vast body of work in Gujarati theatre. He had two children: son Sharman, and daughter -- former actor Manasi Joshi, who is married to actor Rohit Roy. His son Sharman is married to veteran Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana Chopra.
A report in Indianexpress.com quoted his sister-in-law Sarita Joshi as saying, “Arvind ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted at Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”
Actor Paresh Rawal mourned his loss on Twitter and paid him a heartfelt tribute. He tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI."
Writer Mayur Puri also condoled the death of the veteran theatre artist. He tweeted, "Oh! A sad sad day indeed. What a legend #ArvindJoshi was! One of the first people in Mumbai to help/ encourage me as a writer. I'm heartbroken. Deepest condolences, @TheSharmanJoshi . So sorry for your loss! #TheatreLegendArvindJoshi."
Besides being a renowned figure in Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi was also seen in Hindi films: Apmaan Ki Aag (1990), Sholay (1975) and Ittefaq (1969).
