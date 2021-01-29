IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84, Paresh Rawal calls it 'Irreparable loss to Indian theatre'
Arvind Joshi passed away at 84.
Arvind Joshi passed away at 84.
bollywood

Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84, Paresh Rawal calls it 'Irreparable loss to Indian theatre'

Arvind Joshi, theatre artist and father of actor Sharman Joshi, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 84.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:35 PM IST

Actor Sharman Joshi's father and theatre artist Arvind Joshi has died. He was 84 and breathed his last at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai on Friday morning.

Arvind was known for his vast body of work in Gujarati theatre. He had two children: son Sharman, and daughter -- former actor Manasi Joshi, who is married to actor Rohit Roy. His son Sharman is married to veteran Prem Chopra's daughter Prerana Chopra.

A report in Indianexpress.com quoted his sister-in-law Sarita Joshi as saying, “Arvind ji passed away early morning today. He was admitted at Nanavati Hospital due to age-related health issues. He was 84. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

Actor Paresh Rawal mourned his loss on Twitter and paid him a heartfelt tribute. He tweeted, "Irreparable loss to Indian theatre; with grief we say goodbye to the noted actor Shri Arvind Joshi. A stalwart, a versatile actor, an accomplished thespian, are the words that come to mind when I think of his performances. My condolences to @TheShermanJoshi & family.AUM SHANTI."


Writer Mayur Puri also condoled the death of the veteran theatre artist. He tweeted, "Oh! A sad sad day indeed. What a legend #ArvindJoshi was! One of the first people in Mumbai to help/ encourage me as a writer. I'm heartbroken. Deepest condolences, @TheSharmanJoshi . So sorry for your loss! #TheatreLegendArvindJoshi."

Besides being a renowned figure in Gujarati theatre, Arvind Joshi was also seen in Hindi films: Apmaan Ki Aag (1990), Sholay (1975) and Ittefaq (1969).

(Follow @htshowbiz for more)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharman joshi

Related Stories

Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
Kanika Kapoor is now out with Jugni 2.0.
music

Kanika Kapoor on singing Baby Doll: 'I sang it with a vengeance'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Kanika Kapoor has said she was dealing with a lot of trauma and going through several ups and downs in her personal life when she was offered Baby Doll.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
bollywood

Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has recommended the Indian dishes one can find abroad, her jetlag hack that works and her favourite varieties of pickles.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Priyanka Chopra hopes to play diverse characters in Hollywood.
Priyanka Chopra hopes to play diverse characters in Hollywood.
bollywood

Priyanka says Nick told her she may become 'first Jonas to win an Oscar'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:11 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has said that in India, she played a wide variety of characters, and that she refuses to be stereotyped in Hollywood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shruti Haasan celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday.
Shruti Haasan celebrated her 35th birthday on Thursday.
bollywood

Shruti Haasan forgets her tickets, boyfriend Santanu Hazarika comes to rescue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:10 PM IST
Shruti Haasan, who turned a year older on Thursday, was spotted with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika in Mumbai. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor spotted chilling in Goa.
bollywood

Did Janhvi, Kartik unfollow each other on Instagram, and followed back again?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Fans of actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan were left confused on Friday, after it was reported that the rumoured couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Later, it was reported that they'd followed each other back again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arvind Joshi passed away at 84.
Arvind Joshi passed away at 84.
bollywood

Arvind Joshi, face of Gujarati theatre, dies at 84

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Arvind Joshi, theatre artist and father of actor Sharman Joshi, passed away in Mumbai on Friday. He was 84.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kapil Sharma shared a rare childhood picture.
Kapil Sharma shared a rare childhood picture.
bollywood

Kapil Sharma shares throwback pic from childhood, Mika Singh has this to say

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Kapil Sharma had recently confirmed that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air as he would go on a paternity leave. His wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant with their second child.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty look engrossed in a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty look engrossed in a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Aryan Khan, Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty spotted playing cricket, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:06 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty were seen playing a game of cricket in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

When Priyanka's zipper broke before Cannes appearance, step inside Juhi's home

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:44 AM IST
From Priyanka Chopra talking about one of her Cannes red carpet appearances in her memoir to a sneak peek into Juhi Chawla's lavish home, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
Suhana Khan with her friends - Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda.
bollywood

Suhana Khan's latest picture gets love from Shanaya Kapoor, see her response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor had an exchange of notes on Instagram after Shah Rukh Khan's daughter shared a new photo. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
Priyanka Chopra took on several hot sauces during the interview.
bollywood

Priyanka says fans' love for Barfi makes her happiest: 'I didn't win any awards'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has recommended the Indian dishes one can find abroad, her jetlag hack that works and her favourite varieties of pickles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her next film, Bachchan Pandey since early January 2021.
Kriti Sanon has been shooting for her next film, Bachchan Pandey since early January 2021.
bollywood

Kriti Sanon shares a stunning picture by the setting sun, Riteish, Swara love it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Kriti Sanon shared a gorgeous picture of herself by the sunset. Showering it with love were a number of her industry colleagues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Disha Patani starred in 2017's Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.
Disha Patani starred in 2017's Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan.
bollywood

Disha posts old pic with Jackie Chan from Kung Fu Yoga days, Tiger's mom reacts

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:34 AM IST
Disha Patani has shared throwback pictures with Jackie Chan, with whom she worked in the film Kung Fu Yoga. Check out her pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carry Minati has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube.
Carry Minati has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube.
bollywood

Carry Minati tells Kareena the meanest comments he gets, she isn't buying it

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:20 AM IST
YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show, What Women Want, spoke about online bullying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SriRaj Singh (Sourced photo)
SriRaj Singh (Sourced photo)
bollywood

SriRaj Singh: I will soon shoot a film in Prayagraj

By S Farah Rizvi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:06 AM IST
Known for his performances in OTT series ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ and film ‘Traffic’, Lucknow-lad SriRaj Singh feels he still has a long way to go.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Sachin Verma is currently shooting in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
Actor Sachin Verma is currently shooting in Moradabad (Sourced photo)
bollywood

Sachin Verma: The concept of side-actor is fading away

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Delhi-lad Sachin Verma is currently enjoying ‘UP ki sardi’ while shooting in Moradabad for OTT series ‘Game of the Sexes’, where he plays a cricketer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap got a cute comment on her post by Khushi Kapoor.
Aaliyah Kashyap got a cute comment on her post by Khushi Kapoor.
bollywood

Aaliyah Kashyap's pic gets the best comment from Khushi: 'Shaadi me please'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:59 PM IST
Boney Kapoor's daughter, Khushi, and Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, seem to be each others' biggest hype-women. Check out the cute comment that Khushi left on Aaliyah's latest Instagram photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP