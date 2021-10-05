Mika Singh has sarcastic response to Aryan Khan’s arrest, says ''Was he the only one on the cruise?'

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, has been sent in custody till Thursday, a day after he and seven others were arrested in the cruise ship drugs case. Now singer Mika Singh has extended support to the Khan family and has questioned the department for arresting Aryan.

Mika tweeted a picture of the Cordelia Cruise ship, which was raided by the NCB, and wrote, "Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan..Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.."(Was Aryan the only one roaming around on the cruise)?"

Hours after Aryan's arrest, Salman Khan had paid a visit to Shah Rukh's residence, Mannat. Sussanne Khan, who is a close friend of Gauri, wrote that she stands by her and Shah Rukh. She said Aryan is a ‘good kid’ who was at the ‘wrong place at the wrong time'. Many other celebrities including Hansal Mehta, Suneil Shetty, and Pooja Bhatt have tweeted in solidarity with SRK-Gauri amid Aryan's alleged drugs case.

Also read: Sussanne Khan dismisses Shobhaa De's comments, calls Aryan Khan's arrest a ‘witch hunt’, says 'he's a good kid'

The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking. The Narcotics Control Bureau, which got the remand of Aryan (23) and the other eight accused from the court till Thursday, also claimed that in the WhatsApp chats he is discussing modes of payment to be done for procurement (of drugs) and that several code names are being used. Aryan Khan's lawyer claimed no drugs were recovered from his client's possession.

(With PTI inputs)