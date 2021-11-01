Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aryan Khan changed his Instagram DP after returning from jail? Here's the truth
bollywood

Aryan Khan changed his Instagram DP after returning from jail? Here's the truth

Multiple media outlets are reporting how Aryan Khan changed his display picture on Instagram after returning from jail. However, that is not the truth.
Aryan Khan has not changed his Instagram DP.
Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:15 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs case last week. Since his return, fans and the public, in general, have been hoping for him to make a statement about his experience or even show some activity on his social media profiles.

A few media portals even reported that Aryan changed his display picture on Instagram after returning from jail. Screenshots are being shared of a blank, white image used as DP. However, Aryan has always had this display picture on his page. 

This screengrab of Aryan's profile was taken on October 14. Here, too, the display picture was the same, blank white one. Before that as well, Aryan had the same picture as his DP.

Aryan Khan's profile as on October 14.
RELATED STORIES

Aryan's last post on his page is from August 15 when he wrote about graduating from the University of Southern California. “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess,” he wrote with a picture of himself. The post has got 67,000 comments with people trolling him for the arrest and allegation of drugs consumption.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau raided an alleged rave party aboard a Goa-bound cruise ship. He was held in the jail since October 8.

Also read: ‘Prince’ Aryan Khan gets a dhol-baaja welcome from fans at Mannat. Watch

The Bombay High Court granted bail to 23-year-old Aryan Khan on Thursday last week but he spent two more nights in the city’s Arthur Road jail because his papers did not reach the prison authorities by the deadline of 5:30 pm on Friday.

Hundreds of fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who also found himself at the centre of a boycott campaign on social media due to the high profile drug case, lined up to greet Aryan as he arrived at his home in Mumbai. Some danced and lit firecrackers in jubilation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aryan khan shah rukh khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Luv Ju: Arijit Singh fans love the peppy new song, say ‘Jubin toh gaya’

5

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like Aaradhya in her childhood pics

Ekta Kapoor invites BFFs Anita, Karishma for a scaled-down Diwali party

When Jeetendra called Sridevi and Jaya Prada his ‘bread and butter’
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP