Aryan Khan changed his Instagram DP after returning from jail? Here's the truth

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was released on bail in the drugs case last week. Since his return, fans and the public, in general, have been hoping for him to make a statement about his experience or even show some activity on his social media profiles.

A few media portals even reported that Aryan changed his display picture on Instagram after returning from jail. Screenshots are being shared of a blank, white image used as DP. However, Aryan has always had this display picture on his page.

This screengrab of Aryan's profile was taken on October 14. Here, too, the display picture was the same, blank white one. Before that as well, Aryan had the same picture as his DP.

Aryan Khan's profile as on October 14.

Aryan's last post on his page is from August 15 when he wrote about graduating from the University of Southern California. “Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess,” he wrote with a picture of himself. The post has got 67,000 comments with people trolling him for the arrest and allegation of drugs consumption.

Aryan was arrested on October 3 after a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau raided an alleged rave party aboard a Goa-bound cruise ship. He was held in the jail since October 8.

The Bombay High Court granted bail to 23-year-old Aryan Khan on Thursday last week but he spent two more nights in the city’s Arthur Road jail because his papers did not reach the prison authorities by the deadline of 5:30 pm on Friday.

Hundreds of fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who also found himself at the centre of a boycott campaign on social media due to the high profile drug case, lined up to greet Aryan as he arrived at his home in Mumbai. Some danced and lit firecrackers in jubilation.