Aryan Khan reminds fans of dad Shah Rukh Khan as he greets airport security with salam. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan was seen arriving at Mumbai airport on Saturday afternoon. It seems like he won’t spending Christmas with his family in the city. He was accompanied by his security personnel but no other family member. (Also read: Mira Rajput, Aryan Khan, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha party together)

In a paparazzi video, Aryan made his entry outside the airport terminal gate. He stepped down from his car in ripped jeans and a black T-shirt, topped a black jacket. He carried a backpack. Without posing for the cameras, he straight up proceeded towards the gates and even greeted the airport security with a salam.

Reacting to Aryan’s latest airport appearance, a fan took to the comment section of the Instagram post and wrote, “Uff that last one salam.” “Baap ki tarah respect krta hai ye apne fans ki (He respects his fans just like his father),” added another fan. Meanwhile, some suggested that Aryan Khan might be heading out of Mumbai for IPL auction related work. However, it’s still unclear where he is heading to.

Aryan is actively seen involved in Shah Rukh Khan's various business projects. He also attends Indian Premier League auctions for Shah Rukh’s team Kolkata Knight Riders alongside his sister, Suhana Khan.

Aryan recently announced his Bollywood debut, as a filmmaker. Unlike Suhana Khan who is gearing up for her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies next year, Aryan is working on his first film script, backed by Shah Rukh and Gauri's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Aryan and Suhana also have a younger brother, AbRam Khan.

Besides this, Aryan also announced to launch a premium vodka brand in India along with the world’s largest brewing company. Aryan and his two partners--Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva--have launched a company called Slab Ventures, which has partnered with the local arm of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer, for distribution and marketing purposes. Aryan told Mint, “We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.”

“The thought was to kind of combine high quality, a youthful disruptive vision, and cool aesthetics, and bring it under one roof, and by doing that, appeal to the more mature, discerning consumers as well as the younger generation,” he added.

