Aryan Khan's fan kisses his hand, gives him a rose at airport. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport as he returned to the maximum city. He, who enjoys a massive fan following just like his parents, met fans while stepping out of the terminal gate. While one fan gave him a red rose, others crowded him to click pictures and one even kissed his hand. Also read: Sridevi's Mom co-star Sajal Ali confesses her love for Aryan Khan

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Aryan Khan is seen in his casual look, which included a dual-tone jacket and black pants with white sneakers. As he walked toward his ride, he accepted a red rose from a fan. He even went on to strike a salaam which reminded fans of Shah Rukh Khan.

In another photo, shared by new agency ANI, Aryan obliged the requests of young fans. While he is seen busy posing with a fan, another overwhelmed fan held his hand and kissed it. Reacting to Aryan’s appearance, a fan commented, “The way he did that Salam thing like his father.” “He is so kind,” added someone else.

Aryan Khan appeared to be in Dubai. Earlier it was his sister Suhana Khan who was spotted jetting off to the city with mother Gauri Khan. Suhana recently shared updates from her visit to her favourite salon in Dubai and flaunted her freshly painted nails.

Aryan Khan is back in the news ever since he shared pictures from a photoshoot for Adidas. The 24-year-old looked almost like Shah Rukh from his initial days in Bollywood as he posed in striking T-shirts, shoes, and jackets for the brand endorsement. While it grabbed the attention of many people, Shah Rukh praised him, “Looking really good… and as they say that whatever is silent in the father… speaks in the son. By the way is that grey T-shirt mine?” Aryan who is a private person, recently became a little active on social media ever since he got bail in an alleged drug-related case.

(With inputs from ANI)

