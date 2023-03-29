Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash, Agastya Nanda seen too. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan recently attended the birthday bash of Tania Shroff in Mumbai. She is the girlfriend of actor Ahan Shetty. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video on Wednesday in which Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, was also seen attending the bash. (Also Read | Suhana Khan keeps it busy while travelling in unseen photo shared by friend)

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor at Tania Shroff's birthday bash.

In one of the clips, Aryan Khan was seen walking with Shanaya and their friends as they reached Tania's residence. A little later, Suhana arrived for the party in a separate car. For the occasion, Aryan wore a black hoodie, charcoal pants, and white sneakers. Shanaya was seen in a black top, golden skirt, and heels. Suhana Khan opted for a long dress and heels.

In several pictures, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda was also seen. Ahan also posed with Tania for the paparazzi. For the occasion, Tania opted for a black top and matching pants. Ahan wore a printed shirt over a black vest and matching pants.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda was also seen.

In another clip, Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan, was also seen at the bash. She reached the venue along with Khushi Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. For the bash, Khushi wore a maroon top, black pants, and shoes. Anjini opted for a black and white outfit and white heels.

Khushi will soon make her Bollywood debut with director Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film The Archies. The film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Suhana and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja are also a part of the project.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. The release date of the film has not been disclosed yet.

Aryan will also foray into the films and is currently working on a project script. It will be backed by Gauri and Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Instead of acting, Aryan will make his debut as a director and show-runner of a series written by him.

Besides this, Aryan, last year, announced his first business and launched his premium vodka brand in India. Mint quoted Aryan saying, "We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.” He partnered with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to work with the world’s ‘largest brewing company’.

