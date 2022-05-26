Aryan Khan unites with BFFs Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda at Karan Johar’s bash, Janhvi Kapoor joins them

As several ex-couples came together at Karan Johar's grand birthday bash on Wednesday, Ishaan Khatter and his rumoured exes Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor were also spotted at the party. Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Shanaya Kapoor was also present. Aryan Khan also attended the party which included his friends Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda in attendance. Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan opt for same look as they attend Karan Johar's bash with Kareena Kapoor, Mira Rajput

Aryan Khan attended the party with mom Gauri Khan. While Gauri was in a golden dress, Aryan was spotted in black. Ananya chose a glamourous shimmey gown and posed with Navya, who was in a white outfit. Janhvi attended the party in a blingy majenta gown, while her cousin Shanaya chose a dramatic black gown with a thigh-high slit. Ishaan was in shirt and pants paired with a shimmery jacket.

Shanaya Kapoor with Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya and Aryan Khan at Karan Johar's party.

Janhvi and Ananya are good friends too and were recently spotted giggling together at the Mumbai airport. Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Ishaan at the time of her debut film, Dhadak. Later, Ishaan was rumoured to be dating Ananya and the two even attended Shahid's birthday party together. They have also been on quite a few vacations but shared only individual pictures of themselves.

Karan Johar will be launching Shanaya's acting career with Bedhadak. She joined her co-stars Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya at the party. All three were in black and posed together for the photographers.

Karan had shared the first posters of the film in March this year. He wrote, “We’re bringing to you a new era of love - one that’s filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed…#Bedhadak! Starring, our latest addition to the Dharma Family.”

Navya's mom Shweta Nanda, uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai were also present at the party. Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor and sister-in-law Mira Rajput too attended the bash.

