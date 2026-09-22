As Aditya Dhar wins Best Feature Film National Award for Article 370, he hopes to return next year for Dhurandhar

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker-producer Aditya Dhar are on cloud nine as their film Article 370 won three awards at the 72nd National Film Awards. The film won Best Actor (Female), Best Feature Film and Best Music Direction (Songs) at the ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat, on Tuesday. (Also read: National Film Awards 2026 LIVE: Mammootty gets standing ovation; Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam win Best Actor awards)

Yami Gautam cheers for Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar wins Best Feature Film National Award for Article 370. (PTI) (@PresidentOfIndia)

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Yami Gautam won the Best Actor (Female) National Award for her performance in Article 370, while Aditya Dhar took to the stage to receive the Best Feature Film award for the film. Yami was seen cheering for her husband as he went up to receive the honour. The couple arrived at the ceremony dressed in black. Aditya Dhar, who bankrolled Article 370, was seen celebrating the film's multiple wins alongside Yami.

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Aditya Dhar hopeful for Dhurandhar National Award win

{{^usCountry}} At the award ceremony, Aditya Dhar was asked about Dhurandhar and expressed his hope of returning next year to receive an award for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. When asked about having a fabulous two years with back-to-back successful films, Aditya said, "We are here for Article 370. We'll discuss Dhurandhar, hopefully, if we come next year also. But today, it's all about Article 370." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the award ceremony, Aditya Dhar was asked about Dhurandhar and expressed his hope of returning next year to receive an award for the Ranveer Singh-starrer. When asked about having a fabulous two years with back-to-back successful films, Aditya said, "We are here for Article 370. We'll discuss Dhurandhar, hopefully, if we come next year also. But today, it's all about Article 370." {{/usCountry}}

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Dhurandhar, which was released in 2025, will qualify for consideration at next year's awards. The films have turned out to be one of the biggest franchises Hindi cinema has produced. Together, both Dhurandhar films have minted ₹3,000 crore at the box office.

Yami on National Award win

At the award ceremony, Yami expressed her excitement about the honour. She said, "It feels great. This is the biggest validation for any artiste. It's the highest honour that's presented to you by your country. I don't think I'll be able to express it right now."

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She added, “I am still trying to soak in. I am smiling but from the inside, I am still feeling like the energy of a newcomer for whom everything is so big and so special. For a film like Article 370, which gave me so much as an artiste, as an actor - everything I had been wanting to do for the longest time.”

About Article 370

Yami and Aditya's Article 370 is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film stars Yami as special agent Zooni Haksar, alongside Priyamani, Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul and Raj Arjun. The film follows Zooni Haksar, a field agent who is assigned a secret mission amid escalating tensions in Kashmir before a major constitutional decision.