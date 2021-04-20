As daughter Nysa enters adulthood, Kajol says raising her has been an exam that she 'passed with flying colours'

Actor Kajol has shared a baby picture of her daughter Nysa, on her 18th birthday. In her Instagram post, Kajol wrote that giving birth to Nysa was 'the biggest exam' of her life, and it is only now that she feels she has 'passed'.

The picture showed a beaming Kajol, holding Nysa in her arms. She wrote in her caption, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them."

She added, "And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours . U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good."

Earlier, Nysa's father, actor Ajay Devgn, had also shared a birthday post for her. "Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing," Ajay captioned his post.

Ajay and Kajol, who tied the knot in 1999, also have a son, Yug. Nysa is studying in Singapore. Recently, a video of her dancing to old songs featuring her mother had been widely shared online.

Also read: Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn dances to her hit songs at school event, fans call her 'so talented'. Watch

In a video last year, Nysa had spoken about the bond she shares with her mother. She'd said, "I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter.”