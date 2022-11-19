‘As kids we used to watch Tabassum’s show’: Ranvir Shorey, Madhur Bhandarkar and others pay tribute to actor

Tabassum, the star host of Doordarshan's television talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan who also had a several-decades-long career in films, died on Friday. Many of her fans from the industry recalled their childhood as they remembered her and shared their condolences on social media. Everyone from Ranvir Shorey, Nagma to Madhur Bhandarkar said they used to watch her TV show as kids. Also read: When Bollywood stars would queue outside Doordarshan office to be on Tabassum's show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan

Ranvir Shorey said his childhood is gone with her death. He tweeted, “Oh no. Another invaluable piece of my childhood gone! ‘Phool Khile Hain Gulshan-Gulshan’ is the first celebrity chat show I remember, and the affable Tabassum ji was always such a delight to watch. May her soul rest in peace.”

Actor turned politician Nagma tweeted, “Extremely Sorry to hear this news pray to God her soul rests in peace. Also pray that god gives strength to her family for this grave loss. #Tabassum Ji #RIP.”

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wrote on Twitter, “Sad to hear the demise of veteran actress & anchor Tabassum ji. As a kid we used to watch her famous show on @DDNational Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan. My heartfelt condolences to her family members & admirers. #OmShanti.”

Naved Jafri of Boogie Woogie fame called Tabassum ‘family’. He tweeted, “Her smile put a smile on millions of faces. The room lit up with her persona and radiant smile. Always full of positive energy. A brilliant speaker, writer & poet. She was family and we will always miss @tabassumgovil aunty. #tabassum #riptabassum.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit shared two then and now pictures of Tabassum as he shared his condolences. He wrote on Twitter, "No words can do justice to your voice & ever smiling personality. Never saw her sad. Always full of positive energies which she used to spread around. Will miss you #Tabassum ji. A great loss to the film & TV industry. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti.

Tabassum died of cardiac arrest at a hospital on Friday, her son confirmed to PTI. She was 78.

