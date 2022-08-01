As Mumtaz celebrates 75th birthday, husband Mayur gifts her a Mercedes, jewellery, hosts lunch in Uganda

Veteran actor Mumtaz is celebrating her 75th birthday today. Her businessman husband Mayur Madhvani has thrown a grand lunch in Uganda on the occasion with both her daughters Tanya and Natasha and their kids in attendance. The actor has revealed she received some jewellery and a Mercedes as her birthday gifts from him. Also read: When Mumtaz said Rajesh Khanna missed her after she got married and moved to US: 'Kaka was too proud a man to say it'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumtaz is one of the most successful actors of the 60s and 70s. She is known for several memorable films like Do Raaste (1969), Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976).

Talking about her birthday celebrations, Mumtaz told ETimes about how her entire family has joined her on the big day. On being asked about what her husband gifted her on the occasion, she said, “He has given me practically everything in life. But if you are asking about today's birthday, he has gifted me the latest model of a Mercedes. Plus, jewellery.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumtaz also recalled how she was too busy to celebrate her birthdays during her time in the Hindi film industry. Sharing about celebrating birthdays on film sets, she shared, “Every time a cake was called and everybody cheered. But I used to be so busy during my entire career that celebrations toh door ki baat (forget about the celebrations), I couldn't get the time to see some of my films that were released.”

The actor however, refuses to feel 75 and claims she is still 18. “I still dance. I still exercise for nearly 90 minutes every day,” she added.

Mumtaz occasionally flies down to India to spend time with her film friends. She gave Shatrughan Sinha and his family a surprise visit at their home in November last year. She will be now be seen in a pivotal role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali web series, titled Heeramandi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.