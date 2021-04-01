Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / As Richa Chadha 'expresses love' for Shah Rukh Khan, boyfriend Ali Fazal says 'zara ghar aaiye'
bollywood

As Richa Chadha 'expresses love' for Shah Rukh Khan, boyfriend Ali Fazal says 'zara ghar aaiye'

Richa Chadha did not hold back when she expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter. However, it did make her boyfriend Ali Fazal a little jealous.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been together for a few years now.

As actor Shah Rukh Khan held an AMA session for his fans on Twitter, actor Richa Chadha also decided to confess her feelings for the superstar. In a tweet, she wrote, "Saw that video of you and your lovely wife dancing on Holi...@iamsrk -thought we might make great friends, -we should have been in college together not a question, just expressing lurve #AskSRK."

However, her boyfriend Ali Fazal did not seem impressed. Replying to her tweet, he wrote, "Ahem! Bas bhi kijiye. zara ghar aayiye.. heh, aaj khana maine banaaya hai (Stop it now. Come home, I have made your favourite food for you). ( your fayVrit)"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akshay Kumar clicks a funny picture of Nushrratt Bharuccha on Ram Setu sets

Varun Dhawan is scared as Kriti Sanon pushes him on Bhediya sets, watch video

Priyanka Chopra is ready to take flight in sunshiny new pic

Things are looking up and I feel good: Nakul Roshan Sahdev

Richa reassured him that he is the only one who has her heart. She shared a GIF of Marilyn Monroe's song, Bye Bye Baby with the line 'Remember you're my baby'.

Richa and Ali's fans found their exchange too cute. One wrote, "What is happening? Close your eyes, everyone." "Adorable, mature, talented and hardworking couple @RichaChadha and @alifazal9," wrote another.

Ali and Richa worked together on Fukrey. In an interview, Richa said that Ali doesn't ask her too many work-related questions, and is very honest about his opinions.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives Kareena Kapoor's iconic PHAT line from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham a hilarious twist, watch

She told SpotboyE, "We have a healthy relationship because we don't discuss work too often. He asks me once if I liked working on a particular project, if my intuition tells me if it'll be a good film or show, tell me. Sometimes, he doesn't like my work, too. We are honest with each other. We behave like people, not two actors who are living together."

Ali and Richa were about to get married in April last year but the plans couldn't materialise due to coronavirus lockdown. The two hav now moved in together in a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai and are yet to confirm a new wedding date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
richa chadha-ali fazal wedding richa chadha ali fazal shah rukh khan

Related Stories

bollywood

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha enjoy 'vegan and baingan' on lunch date, see pics

PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:53 AM IST
bollywood

Ali Fazal posts picture of himself to wish Nimrat Kaur a happy birthday, cracks her up: 'Best birthday wish this year'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:28 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
PAN Aadhaar Linking
Assembly Election News
Gold Price Today
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021
Ajaz Khan
Rajveer Deol
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP