Asha Bhosle death news live updates: Legendary singer dies at 92 after brief illness, Bollywood says ‘irreparable loss’

Asha Bhosle death live updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle is no more, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed on Sunday afternoon. The 92-year-old had been battling health complications for a while now. ...Read More

• Asha Bhosle was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she experienced cardiac and respiratory issues

• Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed on social media on Saturday evening that the veteran singer was undergoing treatment for ‘extreme exhaustion and chest infection’

• Sources told HT on Saturday night that the singer was very critical and being monitored in the ICU

• On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. The singer was 92, the same age as her sister, the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, when she died

• Her mortal remains will be kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel, from 11 am on Monday

• Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening. Several top names from the film industry and the state and central government are expected to attend