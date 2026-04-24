Asha Bhosle’s grandson Chin2 Bhosle recalls her final moments: ‘She went in her sleep, no pain’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Now, her grandson Chin2 Bhosle has opened up about her final moments, revealing that she slipped away in her sleep without any pain, adding that she “left on her own terms.”

Asha Bhosle’s grandson recalls her last moments

Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12.

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In an interview with SCREEN, Asha Bhosle’s grandson Chin2 Bhosle opened up about the final moments of his grandmother and shared how the family has been dealing with the loss.

Recalling his last conversation with Asha Bhosle, Chin2 shared that it took place just three to four days before her passing, where they spoke about the Iran-US-Israel conflict while eating mangoes together.

Talking about her final days, Chin2 said, “She went to watch a three-hour-long Marathi play a day before. She went on stage, and scolded the people there to keep the art alive. That’s how she was right till the end. She went in the most beautiful way possible, in her sleep, no pain, she was serene. In fact, we had said that we would come to the hospital, but she said, ‘Let me just sleep for a little while.’ She went on her terms, the way she lived life.”

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{{^usCountry}} During the interview, Chin2 shared that the family is choosing to celebrate Asha Bhosle’s legacy, even as her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle remains deeply shaken by the loss. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the interview, Chin2 shared that the family is choosing to celebrate Asha Bhosle’s legacy, even as her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle remains deeply shaken by the loss. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “It’s a loss. Everyone knows we are not going to live forever, but when it happens, it is quite a shock. Our idea has been to celebrate her life. We have been meeting quite regularly just for dinner, being around each other, just chatting and laughing… Zanai has been extremely upset; she is shattered. They were very close. Aai has been very instrumental in her singing and upbringing. They have been doing so many shows together since she grew up. Everybody is shattered. At one point, we thought about how to move ahead, but we have also drawn extreme inspiration from Asha Aai. As a mother, she lost two children, which is the most painful thing for a person, but she stoically, with resolve, made it through. She would always say, ‘You have to adapt, bad things happen, time heals all.’ All of us look up to that and think, look how she coped. If that doesn’t inspire us, what will?” Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “It’s a loss. Everyone knows we are not going to live forever, but when it happens, it is quite a shock. Our idea has been to celebrate her life. We have been meeting quite regularly just for dinner, being around each other, just chatting and laughing… Zanai has been extremely upset; she is shattered. They were very close. Aai has been very instrumental in her singing and upbringing. They have been doing so many shows together since she grew up. Everybody is shattered. At one point, we thought about how to move ahead, but we have also drawn extreme inspiration from Asha Aai. As a mother, she lost two children, which is the most painful thing for a person, but she stoically, with resolve, made it through. She would always say, ‘You have to adapt, bad things happen, time heals all.’ All of us look up to that and think, look how she coped. If that doesn’t inspire us, what will?” Asha Bhosle no more {{/usCountry}}

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Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital on April 11 after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not keeping well for the past few months.

On April 13, Asha was kept at her residence so loved ones could pay their respects. She was wrapped in an Indian flag as a mark of respect. Videos show the singer receiving state honours as police wrap her casket adorned with white lilies in tricolour. The last rites were performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar. On April 20, Asha's son, Anand Bhosle, and her granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, went to Varanasi to perform the asthi visarjan in the holy waters of the Ganges.

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Asha is known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

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