Asha Parekh celebrated birthday with Waheeda Rehman, Jackie Shroff at his farmhouse. See pics

Veteran actor Asha Parekh celebrated her birthday with her friend Waheeda Rehman and actor Jackie Shroff. On the eve of her 79th birthday, Asha and Waheeda were hosted by Jackie at his farmhouse.

Pictures from the get-together were shared by writer and journalist Khalid Mohamed on Instagram. He wrote, “On Asha Parekhji’s birthday eve, Jackie Shroff, ushers it in with cake and super lunch at his farmhouse, in the graceful presence of her bestie Waheeda Rehmanji.” Jackie commented with a folded hands emoji.

Asha wore an orange kurta to the party while Waheeda was dressed in a blue suit. Pictures from the party showed the house decorated with balloons. The actor also cut a cake and fed it to her friends. Check out more photos:

Waheeda and Asha recently went on a trip to Andaman with their friend, Helen. Pictures of them from their vacation went viral as well.

Also read: When Asha Parekh was 'in love with a married man’ but didn't want to be a ‘homewrecker’

Asha, in an interview with Hindustan Times last year, spoke about Bollywood and the scrutiny it is subjected to. “Discussions and debates done in a dignified manner do bring about a positive change. Par abhi ho raha hai (But what is happening now) it’s really upsetting and sad. Our industry has been witness to many storms earlier and will withstand this difficult phase too,” she said about the drugs controversy that surrounded the film industry after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

“It will be good for the industry if all the rubbish goes away. Also, I think this will be a good learning lesson for everyone. But I don’t think there’s so much bad in the industry that is being portrayed right now. A certain section of the media is unnecessarily blowing things up, they’re to be blamed for what’s happening right now,” she had added.