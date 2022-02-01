Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashneer Grover on his face being superimposed on Deepika Padukone’s body in Shark Tank memes: ‘Log gazab velle hai’

Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and managing director of BharatPe, responded to Shark Tank India memes and him being inserted into Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar video in one.
Ashneer Grover said that he never thought in his ‘wildest imagination’ that his face would be morphed onto Deepika Padukone’s.
Published on Feb 01, 2022 04:01 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Shark Tank India has captured the imagination of content creators and meme-makers. In one hilarious deepfake video, BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover’s face was digitally stitched onto the body of Deepika Padukone in the Ghoomar video from Padmaavat.

During a virtual press conference, Ashneer reacted to it. “Log gazab velle hain. Talent toh hai, time bhi hai logon ke paas. Main apni wildest imagination mein kabhi life mein nahi soch sakta tha ki Deepika Padukone ki face ki jagah mera face lagaya jayega (People have too much time at hand. Creativity aside, people have so much time at hand. Never in my wildest imagination could I have put my face on Deepika Padukone),” he said.

Ashneer also praised the ‘level of editing’ of the ones making the memes and joked that the Shark Tank India team should hire some of them as they do a better job. He revealed his favourite line said by another shark - ‘Hum bhi bana lenge (I will build one too)’. The line was said by boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta.

Shaadi.com founder and CEO Anupam Mittal said that not only are the memes funny, the comments are hilarious too. “I just fall off my chair every time I see some of these comments,” he said.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar, whose line ‘yeh meri expertise nahi hai (this is not my expertise)’ has inspired several memes and jokes, quipped that just hearing the word ‘expertise’ does something to her. “If someone else uses the word, I feel like saying, ‘No, no, no, that’s my word!’” she laughed, adding that her colleagues now call her ‘PharMaa’, after what Anupam once called her on the show.

Shark Tank India, where budding entrepreneurs pitch business ideas and seek the investment of the ‘sharks’, is a show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television on weekdays at 9 pm. The first season is currently in its final week.

