Frustrated Ashneer Grover calls pitcher's product 'wahiyat' on Shark Tank India, exclaims 'bhagwan utha le'. Watch

On reality show Shark Tank India, ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover visibly took offence to a product pitch, calling the product disgusting in an exasperated manner. He also asked the pitcher to ‘respect’ the platform and not take it as a ‘joke’.

In a video from the show shared by the channel Sony TV on Instagram, a budding entrepreneur is seen pitching his business idea to the sharks. His idea of a drinking shield for glasses and mugs, which he claims will help people prevent bacteria and germs, is looked at with some amusement by Ashneer and fellow shark Aman Gupta, boAt co-founder and CMO.

As soon as the pitcher finishes his presentation, Ashneer and Aman immediately say they are 'out', implying they are not interested in investing in the businsess. Ashneer then says, "Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazaak hai kya? (What are you doing? Is this a joke?)". He then goes on to ask the pitcher if he "drinks a lot," before saying, "How did you even get this idea that glasses need masks?" Other sharks point out that people can use straws if they don't want to use glasses.

He says, "If you are standing here, someone else isn't. You need to respect that. This product is the most wahiyat (disgusting) product I have seen. Isse wahiyat na maine dekha aur na dekhoon, mere ko bhagwan utha le (I haven't seen a worse product and won't see one worse than this, may the Lord take me)." Aman laughs at Ashneer's scathing remarks.

On Shark Tank India, budding entrepreneurs present their business pitches to a panel of successful entrepreneurs or ‘sharks’, who are willing to invest their money, time and expertise to help the company reach the next level. Ashneer is known for his blunt and often angry responses to pitchers on the show. In a recent episode, fellow shark Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals) had requested him to sugarcoat his criticism sometimes.

Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Apart from Ashneer, Aman and Namita, the panel features four other ‘sharks’ - Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com founder and CEO), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (CEO and co-founder of Lenskart) and Ghazal Alagh (co-founder of MamaEarth).

