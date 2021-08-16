Asin's daughter Arin makes a rare Instagram appearance, watch videos

On the occasion of Independence Day, Asin shared videos and photos of her daughter Arin on Instagram. The three-year-old was in the spirit of patriotism as she held the tricolour flag in her hand and ran around the garden.

Asin's daughter wore a traditional all-white kurta-pyjama while her hair was left open. The former actor first shared a video of Arin waving the flag, a slow-motion clip of her running with it and a picture of her riding a bicycle with the flag mounted in front. She captioned the clips, “Happy Independence Day!”

Asin shares picture of her daughter Arin.

The Ghajini star rarely shares pictures of her daughter. A few months ago, Asin shared a picture of Arin dressed for her Kathak class. Arin was dressed in a yellow floral printed outfit with her hands clasped while she stood silently. The picture also gave a glimpse of the three-year-old's colourful bedroom. Asin had shared the picture with the caption, "Weekend Kathak Practice 3yr old."

Arin will turn four in October. Last year, Asin organised an animal-themed birthday party at her home in Kochi. She had shared pictures of the party on her Instagram account at the time.

The party featured many of golden-coloured decorations in the shape of cats and stuffed animals placed in the room and a cake with two fondant dogs made on it.

Asin has starred in numerous hit films, including Ready, Khiladi 786 and Housefull 2 in Hindi, whereas Pokkiri, Sivakasi and Dasavatharam were in Tamil. In 2016, she married Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, bidding farewell to her acting career. They got married on January 19, 2016, in Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

The former actor, in 2016, affirmed that she wasn't returning to acting with a post. "For all my media friends who still have not got the message, I’m once again reiterating that I have stopped taking up any assignments and have wrapped all my commitments before my wedding itself including my brand endorsements," she said.