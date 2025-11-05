Athiya Shetty holds husband KL Rahul tight as he wishes his 'best friend, lover, stress ball, goofball' on 33rd birthday

As Athiya Shetty clocked her 33rd birthday, her husband-cricketer KL Rahul, father-actor Suniel Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty wished her with posts on social media. Taking to Instagram, all of them posted photos with her and penned sweet notes. On Athiya Shetty's birthday, KL Rahul wished her with a post.

KL Rahul shares birthday post for wife Athiya Shetty

In a photo shared by Rahul, Athiya held him close as he wrapped his arm around her. The duo was also seen posing for a picture inside a garment store. A photo showed Athiya clicking a candid photo.

Sharing the post, Rahul captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball (two hearts emoji). I love you more each passing year (red heart and hug face emojis) @athiyashetty." She commented, "The storm to your calm. Love you."

Suniel, Ahan posts birthday posts too

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram and shared a picture with Athiya in which they posed for the camera inside a restaurant. "Wishing my heart in a human form, a beautiful soul … a beautiful day … happy birthday, my baby … keep shining, keep believing, keep being you."

Athiya's younger brother, Ahan Shetty, shared a photo with her and wrote, "Happy Birthday to the one who’s been my biggest supporter, protector, and best friend. You’ve stood by me, believed in me, and fought for me in ways I can’t even explain. Happy birthday…love you always."

About Athiya

Athiya, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.