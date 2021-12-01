Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul make first red carpet appearance as couple at Tadap premiere, Ahan Shetty arrives with GF

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap got a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday. Ahan arrived with his girlfriend Tania Shroff for the screening.

Ahan, who is the son of actor Suniel Shetty, wore a white shirt with black tie and black pants with a black leather jacket on top. Tania was seen in a pink and black outfit.

Also seen at the screening was his big sister, actor Athiya Shetty, with her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul. She wore a black top and black pair of pants with matching black blazer. KL Rahul wore a beige suit with a black T-shirt. He also posed with Ahan at the screening.

This is KL Rahul and Athiya's first public appearance as a couple. The two often share birthday posts for each other on social media but have never confirmed being together. Athiya also accompanied him on almost all his recent cricket tours. In July, a source had told Hindustan Times that Rahul had listed Athiya as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England in June, and had communicated the same to the BCCI.

Suniel Shetty with his family.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,” the source had revealed.

Ahan makes his Bollywood debut with Tadap. In a conversation with Zoom Digital, Ahan opened up about doing intimate scenes for the movie, "I was definitely scared. When I did hear the story, initially there was no actress locked. In my head, I was like 'Oh my God! Whom am I going to be doing this with?' But again, it is all a part of the process. At the end of the day, it is filmmaking. I am not doing those scenes as Ahan, I am doing those scenes as a character."

