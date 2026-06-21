Athiya Shetty celebrates KL Rahul's first Father's Day with daughter Evaarah, shares adorable unseen pictures

Actor Athiya Shetty gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her family life on Father's Day by sharing adorable pictures of daughter Evaarah with her father Suniel Shetty and husband KL Rahul. The touching post held extra significance as it marked KL Rahul's very first Father's Day since welcoming Evaarah.

Athiya Shetty's father's day wish for KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shares unseen pictures of daughter Evaarah with Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul.

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On Sunday, Athiya took to Instagram and shared a series of heartwarming pictures celebrating the fathers in Evaarah's life. One monochrome photo showed KL Rahul carrying his daughter on his shoulder as the two played with balloons, offering a sweet glimpse into their father-daughter bond on his first Father's Day.

KL Rahul celebrates first Father's Day with his daughter.

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{{^usCountry}} Athiya also posted a touching picture of Suniel Shetty cradling his granddaughter in his arms, seemingly trying to lull her to sleep. Another photo featured Evaarah relaxing in her stroller while her paternal grandfather lovingly pushed her around. The candid moments captured the warmth and affection shared across generations of the family. She captioned the pictures with red heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athiya also posted a touching picture of Suniel Shetty cradling his granddaughter in his arms, seemingly trying to lull her to sleep. Another photo featured Evaarah relaxing in her stroller while her paternal grandfather lovingly pushed her around. The candid moments captured the warmth and affection shared across generations of the family. She captioned the pictures with red heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Evaarah with her paternal grandfather.

Evaarah with her grandfather Suniel Shetty.

{{^usCountry}} About KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story {{/usCountry}}

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KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's love story began around 2019, though the couple kept their relationship largely private in the initial years. Rumours of their romance gained traction after they started appearing together on social media and accompanying each other on vacations and public events.

After dating for several years, Athiya and Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with the couple opting for a private celebration away from the spotlight. Their wedding pictures quickly went viral, with fans praising the simplicity and elegance of the ceremony.

In November 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. They welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, in 2025, ushering in a new chapter in their lives. Since becoming parents, Athiya and Rahul have occasionally shared glimpses of their journey, while largely choosing to keep their daughter's life away from the public eye.

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Earlier, in an interview, Suniel had talked about his granddaughter Evaarah and said, "She is exactly like Athiya, in fact, a 2.0 version of her. I spend every free moment with her.” He further shared that Evaarah calls him “Aaja” (grandfather in Telugu) and added that he is thoroughly enjoying this phase of his life. “I am in the gym from 5.30 to 7 am. Post that, I take a quick shower and go to meet my 13-month-old granddaughter. This is my happiest, most fulfilling phase,” he said.

About Athiya Shetty

Athiya made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero, produced by Salman Khan. The film was an average grosser at the box office. She later appeared in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actor has been away from film industry for a long time now. She was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor. Suniel confirmed that Athiya has left Bollywood.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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