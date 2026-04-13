Athiya Shetty faces heat for sharing Lata Mangeshkar’s photo while paying tribute to Asha Bhosle: ‘This is pathetic’

The death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle on April 12 plunged the nation into mourning, with tributes pouring in from across the film and music fraternity. However, amid the grief, actor Athiya Shetty has been facing backlash on social media after she shared a picture of Lata Mangeshkar instead, while paying homage to Asha Bhosle.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure in Mumbai.

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The apparent mix-up did not go unnoticed, with social media users calling out the error and labelling it insensitive, sparking a wave of backlash online.

Athiya Shetty gets trolled

Asha Bhosle died on April 12 in Mumbai. Following her death, Athiya, daughter of Suniel Shetty, took to Instagram to share a condolence post. However, she inadvertently posted a picture of Lata Mangeshkar, who had passed away on February 6, 2022, which led to massive backlash on social media.

The slip-up was quickly noticed by social media users online, who called out the mix-up almost immediately. Though Athiya deleted the post shortly after, screenshots had already gone viral, fuelling widespread criticism across social media platforms. Athiya later posted a picture of Asha Bhosle to mourn her demise.

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{{^usCountry}} “She deleted lmao i can't see it,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “She's never gonna live this down lmao. Her stupidity is now documented for years to come. Imagine having access to technology and still being an absolute i***t’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She deleted lmao i can't see it,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “She's never gonna live this down lmao. Her stupidity is now documented for years to come. Imagine having access to technology and still being an absolute i***t’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “She should have kept it and uploaded a second story with Asha Bhosle’s picture and be like two legendary sisters or something lol. Its not like Lata Mangeshkar is still alive,” one comment read. One mentioned, “She definitely tried searching for an old picture to maintain the aesthetics ( sorry to say this ) instead she should have just uploaded a recent picture that doesn't confuse a lil brain.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She should have kept it and uploaded a second story with Asha Bhosle’s picture and be like two legendary sisters or something lol. Its not like Lata Mangeshkar is still alive,” one comment read. One mentioned, “She definitely tried searching for an old picture to maintain the aesthetics ( sorry to say this ) instead she should have just uploaded a recent picture that doesn't confuse a lil brain.” {{/usCountry}}

Athiya's post

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“Just some d**b people. They don’t even know the industry they work in…and people expect gyaan (knowledge) from these actors… new age nepo’s are the d**b**t and worst. Can’t act either,” one wrote.

“Yaaarrrr..why do these d**b nepos even try. I mean nobody expects s**t from them. Why can't they just keep it cute. Keep it moving. And i mean she couldn't even type the write name in google,” one comment read.

One mentioned, “D**bness of the highest order. Would have been good if she was just mum. Looks more buffoon.”

“This is actually hilarious,” one comment read, with one reading, “This is frankly pathetic. Just goes to show she doesn’t care about her passing at all. Which is fair enough but don’t pretend like you do, it’s disrespectful”.

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One social media user wrote, “Athiya Shetty Is Beauty Without Brains She posted a story with photo of Late Lata Mangeshkar instead of Late Asha Bhosle. Nepo kids just want to be relevant somehow, without hardwork or struggle and that’s why their movies flop and they make such blunders."

“It’s really sad to see how careless people can be on serious matters. Athiya Shetty shared a photo of Lata Mangeshkar ji while mourning Asha Bhosle ji is not just a small mistake, it shows a lack of attention. The least one can do is check before posting, especially in such moments. Just post a simple condolence message if your basic knowledge is zero,” one wrote.

Asha Bhosle dies at 92

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Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92 on April 12. She was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after she had cardiac and respiratory issues. The legendary singer was not been keeping well for the past few months. Her mortal remains are kept for a final glimpse at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel. The singer's family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening.

Asha Bhosle was known as one of the most successful singers in Hindi cinema. In her career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded songs for films and albums in several Indian languages and received awards. She was a seven-time winner of the Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Award and a two-time winner of the National Film Award- for Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan and Mera Kuch Saamaan from Ijaazat. She was also honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country, in 2008.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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