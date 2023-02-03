Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul pose with Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff in unseen wedding pics

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding pictures continue to make their way to Instagram. On Friday, Tania Shroff, who is dating Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty, shared a series on photos from the intimate wedding celebrations. The couple married on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala home. In the pictures she posted on Instagram Stories, Tania posed with Ahan, Athiya and KL Rahul for a photo. She also shared a sweet picture of her with the bride during a pre-wedding function. Tania also gave a glimpse of the dreamy wedding decor and a closer look at all the designer outfits she wore for the wedding festivities. Also read: Ahan Shetty poses with Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty; shares unseen family pic from Athiya-KL Rahul's wedding

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ahan and Tania smiled for the camera in one of the pictures from the wedding day. While the newlyweds wore their ivory and pink wedding outfits, Tania and Ahan were also dressed in their traditional best. The couple wore matching white embellished outfits. In the other picture Tania shared of herself with Athiya, the two had their eyes closed as they tried out some food during a pre-wedding function. She added lots of mango emojis with their candid photo.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul pose with Ahan Shetty and his girlfriend Tania Shroff (left); Athiya with Tania at pre-wedding function (right).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tania also shared a glimpse of the wedding decor, from flowers hanging on huge trees for the actual wedding to elaborate floral arrangements for the Haldi function and striking light decorations for the Mehendi. She also posted a few pictures of herself with Athiya and KL Rahul from the Haldi ceremony.

Earlier, Ahan Shetty, too, had shared wedding photos on Instagram. On January 31, the actor treated fans to some unseen pictures from Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities. The album begins with a family portrait from the Muhuratham ceremony. There's also a solo picture of Ahan in a white kurta. He had also posted a cute picture of himself with Athiya. Sharing the post, Ahan simply wrote "Us" in the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the wedding, Ahan walked his sister Athiya down the aisle. He had also shared a post featuring a candid picture from the wedding mandap. In the caption, he wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together." Earlier, Suniel Shetty had shared a picture from the pre-wedding festivities, and written in his caption, "You had me wrapped around your finger since the day you were born and now you have me dancing to your tunes... Love you my baby... Stay blessed always."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON