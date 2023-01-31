Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spotted on dinner date for first time after wedding, pose together. Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their first public appearance as a married couple on Monday, days after they had briefly posed for the paparazzi on their wedding day. The two were seen in casuals at a Bandra restaurant and paused for a moment to pose for the photographers before getting into their car. Also read: Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul dance their hearts out in pics from mehendi ceremony, Krishna Shroff also spotted

A paparazzo shared a video from Monday night on Instagram. It shows Athiya in a printed blue and brown shirt and denims and Rahul in a white tee and blue denims. Athiya is seen asking the photographers to step back as she paused for a moment to pose with Rahul with a big smile on her face.

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse last week. She was in a neutral-toned embroidered lehenga with polki jewellery while Rahul was in an off-white sherwani. They stepped out of the venue after the wedding ceremony to pose for the paparazzi waiting outside. Before them, Suniel and son Ahan Shetty greeted the media and distributed sweet boxes to the photographers.

The wedding was an intimate affair with only few friends and close family members in attendance. Suniel has said he will be hosting a wedding reception in some time.

Neither Athiya nor Rahul confirmed their relationship or the wedding date until the D-day. They announced their wedding by sharing pictures from the ceremony on Instagram with the caption, “In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Athiya, 30, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero. Since then, she has appeared in two more films including Mubarakan with Arjun Kapoor and Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. KL Rahul, 30, is currently the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in test cricket.

