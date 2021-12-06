Atrangi Re song Rait Zara Si: Weeping Sara Ali Khan shows her acting chops as she is torn between Dhanush, Akshay Kumar

The new emotional song from the film Atrangi Re introduces us to the love triangle that forms the crux of the story. Titled Rait Zara Si, the song shows how Sara Ali Khan's is in love with both – her former love, portrayed by Akshay, and her now husband, played by Dhanush.

The song opens with a forced marriage between a drugged-up bride (Sara Ali Khan) and an unwilling groom (Dhanush). The newlyweds go on to start a new life, slowing falling in love with each other. However, the return of Sara's old lover (Akshay Kumar) reignites her feelings for him. It all turns into a saga of heartbreaks as Sara is torn between her old love and new while Dhanush struggles with the situation.

The song has been composed, arranged and produced By AR Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

Sara has said that she tried to get into the psyche of her character Rinku rather than judging her. "My favourite thing about this character is that she is saying verbally strong, assertive and confident things but in her soul is a very young child like innocence," she told PTI in an interview.

The 26-year-old actor said it is seldom that an artiste gets the opportunity to play a strong-yet-innocent character. "It is not very often that you come across something like this. When she says that, ‘What if a girl gets two (men)?', she is not preachy and she is not starting a feminist 'andolan' (movement). She is telling you what she really wants with so much innocence. She is not trying to be funny, she is genuinely saying what’s the problem," she added.

Sara said she liked how director Aanand L Rai played with "inner versus outer characterisation" of Rinku. "He said, 'I want hooton pe gaali but aakhon mein nami chaiye' (I want a curse on the lips but tenderness in the eyes)... Aanand made me fall in love with Rinku, which is so important. It is important to love the character, understand and accept, and not judge. As an actor you just have to understand what you are going through, react and be present in the present moment. That’s the key," she said.