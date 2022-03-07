Attack Part 1 trailer: John Abraham's super soldier will save India with sci-fi and dubstep. Watch

John Abraham is back as a soldier to save his home country in stylish new movie, Attack: Part 1. The film stars John with Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. It shows him as a soldier fighting terrorists with some help of not-very-natural powers. The film is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and will be out on April 1. (Also read: John Abraham celebrates birthday, shares pics of romantic date nights with wife)

The trailer begins with John reciting his life's philosophy. “The two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why,” he says. It introduces us to his girlfriend, played by Jacqueline, and mother, played by Ratna Pathak Shah. He is seen in a grand laboratory where his veins are pumped with a super serum of sorts. With the power of sci-fi and some groovy dubstep music, John busts up the baddies in no time.

Attack was supposed to release on January 26 and the first teaser was shared in December last year. However, the film was delayed due to the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Before that, in 2019, John had shared that the film will release in 2020.

“Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” John had said about the film in 2019.

John was last seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which was severely panned by the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a “shoddy and sloppy depiction of jingoism and vigilantism at its most shameless”.

John also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. The teaser for his film Pathaan was also released recently. He will be seen in the movie with Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON