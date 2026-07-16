Actor Atul Kulkarni will observe a one-day hunger strike from his home on July 16 in support of climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. Sharing a video on social media, the Rang De Basanti actor said the fast was his way of standing with Sonam Wangchuk while also urging the government to begin a conversation with him and those supporting the protest.

Atul Kulkarni explains why he observed a one-day fast

Atul Kulkarni urges Indian government to talk as he observes one-day fast for Sonam Wangchuk. ((Photo by Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Atul Kulkarni said his decision to observe a one-day fast came from two simple reasons. He wanted to stand in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk and those who have been fasting alongside him by sharing, in some way, the hardship they are facing. At the same time, he hoped the government would respond with empathy and open the door for a conversation instead of letting the deadlock continue.

He said, “Namaskar main Atul Kulkarni kal 16th July 16 tareekh ko main ek din ka anshan kar raha hoon apne hi ghar se. Iss anshan ke do karan hai ek toh ye ki Sonam ji aur unke saathi jis dard se guzar rahe hain main uss dard se judna chahta hoon aur doosri baat hamari sarkar se main darkhwast karna chahta hoon ki wo apni samvedansheelta ko prakat karein. (Translation: Hello, I am Atul Kulkarni. Tomorrow, July 16, I will be observing a one-day fast from my home. There are two reasons behind this fast. First, I want to connect with the pain that Sonam ji and his companions are going through. Second, I want to appeal to our government to show sensitivity towards their concerns.)"

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “Sonam ji aur unke saathi unko ye lagta hai ki bahut hi kuch dardnaak karan hai jin ki wajah se unki kuch maangein hain. Lekin zahir si baat hai ki hamari sarkar ko ye lagta hai ki wo karan sahi nahi hai aur unki maangein bilkul hi sahi nahi hai (Translation: Sonam ji and his companions believe there are deeply painful reasons behind the demands they are raising. At the same time, it is clear that the government sees those reasons differently and believes the demands are not justified).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Sonam ji aur unke saathi unko ye lagta hai ki bahut hi kuch dardnaak karan hai jin ki wajah se unki kuch maangein hain. Lekin zahir si baat hai ki hamari sarkar ko ye lagta hai ki wo karan sahi nahi hai aur unki maangein bilkul hi sahi nahi hai (Translation: Sonam ji and his companions believe there are deeply painful reasons behind the demands they are raising. At the same time, it is clear that the government sees those reasons differently and believes the demands are not justified).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Atul Kulkarni acknowledged that Sonam Wangchuk and those supporting him feel strongly about the issues they are raising, even if the government may see things differently. At the same time, he said he does not believe the government is deliberately being insensitive. According to the actor, the real problem could be the absence of dialogue between the two sides. Urging the authorities to step in, he appealed to the government to begin discussions without any further delay.

The actor also urged people who relate to Wangchuk's cause to join him in observing a one-day fast. He said, “Agar aapko yeh karan sahi lagte hain aur agar Sonam ji aur unke saathi jis dard se guzar rahe hain. Uss dard se aap churaav mehsoos karte hain toh iss reel ko aap share karein. Aur kal ek din ke anshan ki aapki koshish koshish karein. Ek bahut hi bhale aur bahut hi samajhdaar insaan ko yeh kehte huye maine ek baar suna tha ki dard ka dard se rishta hona bahut zaroori hai. (Translation: If you find these reasons valid, and if you feel a connection to the pain that Sonam ji and his companions are enduring, then please share this reel. And please try to attempt a one-day fast tomorrow. I once heard a very good and wise person say that a relationship of pain with pain is very necessary.)”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ending his message on an emotional note, Kulkarni said, “Toh chaliye dard ko dard se jodte hain. Ek silsila shuru karte hain. Kal ek din ke anshan ki koshish karte hain. Bahut bahut dhanyavad. Jai Hind (So, let's connect pain to pain. Let's start a movement. Let's try to do a one-day fast tomorrow. Thank you very much. Jai Hind.)”

Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters a critical phase

Sonam Wangchuk, best known for his work in Ladakh and for inspiring Aamir Khan's character in 3 Idiots, has been on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since June 28. He joined the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other examination irregularities. The protest also draws attention to the student suicides and the widespread anger that followed the controversy.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As his fast entered its 19th day, concerns over Wangchuk's health intensified. He has reportedly lost nearly 9 kg and remains under 24-hour medical supervision. Although his ECG is said to be normal, Wangchuk has spoken about feeling extremely weak and experiencing muscle loss after days without food.

Despite repeated appeals to end his fast, Wangchuk has remained firm. Instead of asking him to call off the protest, he has urged supporters to join the peaceful "Chalo Sansad" march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the Monsoon Session.

His protest has found support across the film industry, with actors and filmmakers including Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Zeenat Aman, Shabana Azmi, Abhay Deol, Anurag Kashyap, Omi Vaidya, Sayaji Shinde, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Swara Bhasker and Prakash Raj publicly backing his stand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved before the Delhi High Court seeking urgent medical intervention for Wangchuk. The court has sought responses from the concerned authorities as the activist's health continues to remain under close watch.